B-Town Divas Arrive In Their Fashionable Best At Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 Calender Launch Event

Vidya Balan In A Dhoti-Style Grey Sari Vidya Balan made stylish appearance in a grey sari by Aartivijay Gupta, which was accentuated by intricate black prints. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped her sari in a dhoti style that added stylish quotient. The actress paired her sari with a half-sleeved boat-neck matching blouse. The actress completed her look with black sandals and accessorised her look with silver-toned earcuffs, ring, and black nail paint. Vidya Balan pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat ponytail. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, black eyeliner, nude-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Rekha In A White Silk Sari The veteran actress Rekha looked elegant and beautiful in a white silk sari. Her sari was accentuated by golden embellished border. She paired her sari with a matching blouse and draped the sheer pallu around her arms. The diva accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings and bracelets. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a hairdo and upped her look with vermillion and red lip shade. The oversized sunglasses added stylish quotient to her look. Rekha also carried a golden potli bag that went well with her look.

Sunny Leone In An All-White Attire Sunny Leone donned a plunging neckline white bralette and paired it with a high-waist ankle-length flared skirt. She topped off her ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front jacket, which was accentuated by sprayed black prints. The diva completed her look with a pair of black heels and upped her look with funky earrings. She pulled back her tresses into a neat high ponytail. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and pink lip tint enhanced her look. Sunny also carried a block-patterned box bag that looked cute.