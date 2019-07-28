India Couture Week 2019: Rakulpreet Singh Gave Us A Modern & Multi-Hued Bridal Wear Goal Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rakulpreet Singh looked gorgeous as she walked down the ramp for designer, Reynu Taandon at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019, presented by Hindustan Times. The 'De De Pyaar De' actress looked stunning in her vibrant lehenga and gave us bridal wear goals. Her outfit came from designer's collection, 'The Savannah Saga'. Let's decode Rakulpreet's ensemble and look.

So, the diva wore a colourful lehenga and showed us that weddings are but a celebration of rich hues. And as such, the collection was inspired by the multi-faceted skies and its varying hues. The collection spoke about serenity, modernity, and magnificence - and all these elements were brought alive by Rakulpreet. Her lehenga was indeed multi-coloured and embellished intricately. Her attire was ideal for the contemporary brides, who actually want to add glitters to their weddings. Rakulpreet Singh also draped a dupatta, which was adorned with delicate floral accents and her light drape went well with her ensemble.

Rakulpreet's look was minimally done and she accessorised her attire with layered chaandbaalis, which came from Jewels by Archana Aggarwal. The makeup was dewy-toned with a pink lip shade and purple eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Rakulpreet Singh looked pretty as a peach. What do you think about her showstopper and look? Let us know that in the comment section.