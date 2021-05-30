Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget: Best Minimal, Glam, And Dewy Makeup Looks Of The ‘Beyhadh’ Actress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 30 May 1985, Jennifer Winget is one of the most top and talented actresses in Indian Television. The actress earned immense fame and recognition for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh, and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannaah. Apart from her brilliant acting prowess, the actress' beauty and makeup looks also make her stand out. Of late, we have noticed her acing different makeup looks to perfection and shelling out major goals. So, as Jennifer turns a year older today, we have come up with her best minimal, glam, and dewy makeup looks for your inspiration. Take a look.

Jennifer Winget's Minimal Makeup Look

Jennifer Winget showed us how to look stunning in minimal makeup. She kept the base of her makeup soft and minimal and slightly contoured her forehead and cheekbones. Her brows were well defined but looked natural. Her eyes were highlighted by black kohl on the waterline, with a little smudgy effect. She applied dusky-toned eye shadow over her lids and applied a coat of mascara to her eye lashes. Going with the minimal look, she opted for a nude-pink lip shade, which matched with the colour of her lips. So, it looked very natural.

Jennifer Winget's Glam Makeup Look

Jennifer Winget nailed the glam makeup look and looked glowing as ever. Her base was flawless, clean, and clear. She opted for primer, illuminating foundation, and concealer. The actress sharply highlighted the high points of her face with luminous highlighter. Her eyebrows were filled and shaped perfectly. Coming to her eyes, Jennifer opted for muted brown-toned metallic eye shadow and applied it all over her lids and crease part. She stuck the false eye lashes to her original eye lashes and coated it with oodles of mascara. She blushed up the apple of her cheeks with pink blush and to balance the look, the diva went for a light pink lip tint.

Jennifer Winget's Dewy Makeup Look

Jennifer Winget looked beautiful, elegant, and lovely in her dewy makeup look. With the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Her brows were filled properly but looked natural. Her eyelids were marked by pink eye shadow and she sported thin black winged eyeliner. The false eyelashes coated with oodles of mascara, upped her eye makeup look. Her cheekbones were highlighted by soft brown-hued blush. Her overlined lips with nude-pink lip shade, elevated her look.

So, what do you think about these makeup looks of Jennifer Winget? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Winget!

Pic Credits: Jennifer Winget's Instagram