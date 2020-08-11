On 20 Years Of Dhadkan, Shilpa Shetty’s Outfits From The Film’s Songs Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, popular and superhit Bollywood film Dhadkan was released on 11 August 2000. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhry in the lead roles. Both Shilpa Shetty and Mahima Chaudhry's performance were considered as their best performances.

The beautiful romantic songs in the film were the major reason behind the film's success. Shilpa Shetty's simplicity and elegant looks in the film took everyone's breath away. As Dhadkan clocks 20 years today, let us take a look at the diva's outfits from the popular songs of the film.

Shilpa Shetty In Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se In the song, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se, Shilpa Shetty was seen dressed in a peach-hued saree, which was accentuated by purple accents. She draped the pallu in a classic style and wrapped it around her neck. The actress layered her saree with a full-sleeved open-front light-hued printed fluffy overcoat that complemented her attire. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned studs and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and dark pink lip shade. Shilpa Shetty pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a loose hairdo. Shilpa Shetty In Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein was the first song of the film and it gave us a glimpse of Shilpa Shetty's elegant looks. For the song, she was decked up in a pretty white ethnic suit. Her suit consisted of a long chikankari kurti that featured intricate patterns. The diva teamed it with churidar bottoms and draped a matching dupatta around her neck. She layered her suit with a full-sleeved light yellow jacket and upped her look with a pair of earrings. Shilpa Shetty let loose her mid-parted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Shilpa Shetty In Dulhe Ka Sehra For the wedding song Dulhe Ka Sehra, Shilpa Shetty was dressed like a typical Indian bride in a blue lehenga with heavy jewellery. Her lehenga was accentuated by golden checked patterns and embellished border. She paired her lehenga with heavily embellished matching choli and draped a golden dupatta over her head. The diva notched up her look with a gold-toned maang tikka with mathapatti, a pair of earrings, heavy choker, bangles, and rings. Tiny bindi, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Shilpa Shetty In Na Na Karte Pyar Shilpa Shetty looked super stunning as she danced in a white saree with Akshay Kumar in the song Na Na Karte Pyar. It was a plain organza saree and she draped the sheer pallu in a classic way. The actress teamed her saree with a half-sleeved matching blouse that featured embroidered net-fabric on the neckline. Shilpa pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat low bun and adorned it with a beautiful mogra.

Pic Credits: Venus