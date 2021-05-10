Mother’s Day 2021: Neena Gupta And Masaba Gupta’s Stylish Trackee Set Picture Is Winning The Internet Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Fashion designer, Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram feed to post one of the coolest and heartwarming Mother's Day pictures. The designer and her actor-mother, Neena Gupta looked awesome in their trackee sets that came from Masaba's eponymous label. Amid pandemic, her picture with Neena Gupta was also so relatable and made us want to buy one of those patterned trackee sets. We have decoded their outfits for you with the price.

So, Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta were photographed lounging on the grass. Speaking about Neena Gupta's trackee set first, the Badhaai Ho actress wore a red-hued trackee and paired it with beige-hued sandals. Neena Gupta opted for a Red Cow trackee set from the label that was crafted from soft crepe fabric and had a hoodie. Her trackee set is priced at INR 15,000. She completed her look with a pair of shades. Masaba Gupta wore a contrasting-hued trackee set, which was equally eye-catching.

Masaba wore the Ivory Pearl Blooming Flower trackee set that also had a hoodie and was priced at INR 15,000. Her trackee set was accentuated by white-toned floral accents and she paired it with a pair of white sneakers, which went well with her outfit. Masaba accessorised her look with hoops and completed her look with reflectors. So, whose trackee set did you like more? Let us know that.

Picture Source: Instagram