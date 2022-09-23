Just In
Navratri 2022 Day 4: Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, Yellow Navratri Outfit Inspirations From Bollywood Divas
Guys, have you decided on the upcoming Navratri outfits yet? This year, day 4 of Navratri will have yellow as the auspicious colour. The hue signifies joy and optimism. Be it yellow lehenga, Punjabi suit, or modern co-ord sets, the Maa Durga festival calls for flaunting both traditional and contemporary outfits!
Image: Instagram
Wondering how to style a yellow ensemble as your Navratri outfit of the day? Let Bollywood divas guide you in selecting the perfect yellow outfits that look festive-ready:
Yellow Chikankari Lehenga
Image: Instagram
Alia looked pretty and glamorous in this yellow chikankari work lehenga. The intricate Chikankari embroidery on the lehenga looked stunning and she teamed it up with a modern backless choli!
Pick a yellow hue lehenga choli that could feature a lovely embroidery work or a digital print. If selecting prints and patterns, go for floral, bandhani, or a modern zigzag pattern!
Yellow Sharara
Image: Instagram
Well, there is no denying that a traditional sharara suit that normally has a short Kurti makes a preferred choice for traditional or ethnic wear but you can give a modern twist to it. Get inspired by Kiara's modern sharara set in yellow that comprised a modern choli, sharara pants, and a matching jacket. The ensemble had a lovely sequin detailing to it!
Go for a yellow fusion style sharara set when you want to upscale the glam quotient in your Navratri outfit!
Yellow Punjabi Suit
Image: Instagram
The stunning Deepika Padukone is a stunner in every sense. Be it modern, ultra-chic outfits or demure, understated traditional ensembles, Dippy slays it all. She flaunted a lovely mustard yellow contemporary Punjabi suit that featured shimmer stripes detailing on the kameez. She accentuated her chic suit look with big and bold green stone earrings!
Punjabi suits with subtle as well heavy work embroidery detailing make an apt choice for Navratri attire. Pick a lovely yellow Punjabi suit and enjoy the Raas garba like no one's watching!
Yellow Bandhani Co-ord Set
Image: Instagram
The gorgeous Shilpa Shetty opted for a mustard yellow bandhani co-ord set that included a flared skirt and balloon sleeves crop top. She chose oversized hoop earrings to accentuate her fusion dressing!
Bandhani is a quintessential Gujarati print or pattern that makes an ideal choice to flaunt on ethnic attire. But you can opt for a fusion style co-ord set or a Kurti to feature this lovely traditional print in a new avatar!
Yellow Organza Saree
Image: Instagram
Get inspired by Kajal Aggarwal's yellow organza saree that featured delicate thread embroidery and sequin work. She kept her contemporary look interesting with big statement earrings!
A lightweight saree made of fabrics like organza, georgette, and chiffon makes an apt choice for enjoying the raas garba dance. Team it up with lovely contemporary or bohemian jewelry to ace the yellow Navratri outfit!
Yellow Georgette Saree
Image: Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor's yellow georgette saree had a simple yet elegant look to it. The lightweight modern saree featured a white embroidered border that added an attentive detail to the saree. Her blouse was also designed with floral embroidery work over it.
The Good Luck Jerry actress chose lovely green chandelier earrings and a Kada bangle to accentuate her yellow saree look!
