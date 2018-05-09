Mamma Mia! Yami Gautam Looks So Different On This Magazine's Cover

Unleashing her inner flower child, she was almost unrecognizable at a first glance on the Femina magazine cover but on a closer look, we found out that it was none other than the yummilicious, Yami Gautam.

The diva, who can effortlessly rock the nightwear dress on the red carpet, impressed us with her free-spirited attitude as she donned a high-neck dress for the cover shoot.

The cover reflected summery and a playful feel and Yami vivaciously stood out in a bubblegum pink dress against the sky blue background.

Oh yes! Her attire was awesome enough to put a spring in our steps!

Bouncy and flowy, her outfit also had her shapely legs partially covered in sheer pink stockings.

We were honestly tickled pink to see her in a summer-ready pink dress. Also, her blue-coloured round collar added a layer of vibrancy to her attire. She wore a nude make-up with a subtle pink shade on lips, which was a total bang on. Her side-swept brown tresses gave her bohemian look, a touch of luxe.

The small multi-coloured danglers were a huge add-on as the earrings perfectly completed her look. However, we feel that the black sandals didn't go well with the attire. Had it been some lighter shade, it would have looked more refreshing.

Yami in her airy resort-wear was so ready to hit the beach! We think she was absolutely pretty in pink. Do you think Yami nailed the Femina cover?