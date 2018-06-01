Like Or Dislike! Kangana Is Giving #BossyStyle Goals On This Magazine's Cover

The latest issues of the leading magazines are out and we would have been a lot disappointed had Kangana Ranaut not made it to any cover. The diva more than deserved it, as she made Cannes Film Festival all about her. She delivered such fashion statements at French Riviera that no other Bollywood diva had dared to even rock at this prestigious film festival, so far.

Other than that, Kangana has always been vocal about nepotism and other issues in the industy and has inspired women of all ages. So, yes, we wouldn't have liked it had there been no feature or interview of hers.

And now that Kangana is on cover of the leading fashion magazine, Harper's Bazaar, well what do you expect? Hotness, boldness, and sexiness, right? And yes, she sizzled on the cover just as you would have expected her to.

The style queen, Kangana looked absolutely 'wow'. With an expression of, 'I-know-I-have-conquered-it-all', the diva looked the world straight in the eye. But, at the same time, she was poised and relaxed lounging casually by the poolside.

Her sheer round-neck Sabyasachi attire featured eye-catching applique work. Kangana's outfit seemed to be certainly inspired by flora and fauna. The motifs on her attire were splashed in vibrant catchy hues and the black innerwear that she donned, gave the ensemble a tantalising get up.

The actress accessorised her wild avatar with just a smart watch and we loved it! Actually, jewellery was not even necessary with the kind of attire that she wore.

While her makeup was nude, what we also found fascinating was that how her brown curls were blowing in the wind. Her hair naturally added layers of drama and well, we all know that Kangana doesn't at all mind being dramatic and bold.