Kareena Kapoor Khan's Metallic Pink Number On This Magazine's Cover Commands Attention

Kareena Kapoor Khan's hot pink metallic number for a magazine cover is something that caught our attention. So, the actress was posed to perfection and looked radiant on the Hello! Magazine's cover. She wore an Amit Aggarwal gown and looked nothing short of regal.

With one hand placed on her waist, Kareena was posed comfortably in a dimly-lit room. We thought the dark background helped accentuate her resplendent attire. Her outfit came from the designer's latest 'Crystalis' collection 2018, which was unveiled at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018.

It was an angular piece and was enhanced by sharp laser-cut polymer details. The cross-bodied bodice of the outfit with an organic draped silhouette made her attire look dramatic and we saw an interplay of myriad textures. Her bodice was structured but her skirt was definitely flared and A-cut. It was accentuated by intricately done hand embellishments, moulded hand-woven lace, and bugle beads.

Her gown was also enhanced by a faux-fur royal blue-hued shrug, which featured feathery details. The shrug contrasted her metallic pink and added definitions to her look. Kareena's jewellery was minimal and we just noticed a statement ring. Her makeup was kept natural with pink highlighted cheeks and her voluminous wavy tresses rounded off her look.

Well, we found Kareena Kapoor Khan's cover impressive, how about you?