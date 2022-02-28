Just In
Kareena Kapoor Khan Steps Out In Trendy Casual Outfit With Son Taimur
The Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan always makes an impact whenever she is spotted wearing an outfit. She is the role model of the youth and makes sure to always change her fashion with time. She was seen wearing a bright green coloured halter neck tee that gave off a street style feel.
Kareena Kapoor Khan Wears A Bright Green Tee:
Her style is unique and she isn't afraid to try out different trends of the season. For an outing, she opted for a green coloured tee with strawberry embroidery on it. To pair up with a halter neck tee, she had gone for faded jeans that looked good with the top. Her outfit was trendy and great for any trip. If you want then you can also pair it up with a jacket to add an extra layer of protection. It would look good on anyone who wants to make sure that they are comfortable and trendy. Perfect for day to night, go ahead and grab the look.
Hair & Makeup Perfect For Outing:
For the daily outing, do it like how Kareena does. She went for a simple open hair look with base makeup and made sure that it suits the climate. Since it's humidity outside, a simple makeup with foundation is absolutely fine. For the lip shade, she chose a pink colour and finished it off looking all fresh and was ready for the weekend outing.
A Perfect Pair of White Sunglasses:
White sunglasses are the trend of the summer. The actor added a white pair of sunglasses to complete the whole look. She paired the outfit with a white classy sneaker. Her big golden bag was the best statement piece for the outing as it can hold items and also looks good.
She is giving some major goals for summer outings and if you want to nail the same look, now you know how to do it in style.
Image Credit: Instagram
