    Happy Birthday Sobhita Dhulipala: 5 Beat Looks Of The Ravishing Beauty

    The busy bee Sobhita Dhulipala seems to enjoy this birthday while at work as the actress is running a super hectic schedule for promoting her film 'Major'.

    The actress has completed the shoots and is all set to give back-to-back releases this year.

    While the actress is running furiously on the promotions and we can't get over of her glamorous looks whenever she appears.

    On the occasion of her birthday, let's check out the 5 avatars in which Sobhita raised the bar of hotness.

    Sobhita in this black one-piece dress is surely setting up the standards of the glamour world on a high note.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

    Woah! She is a perfect example of sensualness blended with hotness in this black outfit.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

    Not just the black one, the actress has got all the charm to create a rage with her hotness in decent white color.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

    Damn! her cuteness is loaded with a heavy dose of hotness in this green color outfit.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

    And then this extra sensuous avatar in a red dress is perfect to collect all the glamour of the night.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

    Talking about her lineups, apart from Major, Sobhita has a sequel of 'Made in Heaven', Monkey Man, Maniratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan', and many more unannounced.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 17:51 [IST]
