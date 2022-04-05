Florian Hurel: I had The Full Liberty On Deciding All Looks For Suhana Khan Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

We don't get to see too much of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, a glimpse here or there is all that the star kid shares. However, it looks like Khan wants to change things up now and recently posted some amazing pictures from her recent photoshoot.

Dressed in saree, she opted for tied hair and looked absolutely ethereal. French makeup and hairstylist Florian Hurel, who has styled the likes of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sara Ali Khan, says that they wanted a natural appearance.

"We wanted to keep her looking herself and natural yet very elegant. I always want to capture the best of themes and push it out there. Either their eyes/lips (an element to sign and get defined more than the rest)," he says, adding, "The most important thing to keep in mind is to keep them the way they are and not change their personality."

With Suhana, Florian says that she trusted him completely with her look. "I had the full liberty of deciding on all the looks. And we created a few not yet realised. We had a fabulous day at work. She is extremely camera-friendly and will be a superstar," he says.