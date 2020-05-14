Happy Birthday Zareen Khan: Five Times The Actress Made Heads Turn With Her Distinctive Style

ENGLISH

    Born on 14 May 1987, Bollywood actress Zareen Khan made her acting debut in 2010 film, Veer opposite Salman Khan. Since then, she has been treating us not just with her phenomenal performance on-screen but also with her off-screen fashionable appearances. From western to ethnic, the pretty heroine has been nailing her each outfit in style and giving us major fashion goals. As Zareen turns a year older today, let us take a glimpse of her distinctive outfits and decode it. She was styled by Hitendra Kapopara on all the occasions.

    Array

    Zareen Khan In A Maroon Jumpsuit

    Zareen Khan sported a full-length maroon-hued sequin jumpsuit, which came from Meraki Couture. It was a body-hugging suit that featured loose sleeves. She completed her look with beige-hued sandals and accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings and bracelet from the label Adiara Queen. The Hate Story 3 actress let loose her fringe-detailed highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and matte maroon lip shade.

    Array

    Zareen Khan In A Top, Skirt And Jacket

    Zareen Khan looked super stylish in a red top, which featured white-hued prints. She teamed her top with a high-waist mid-length flared length skirt while the statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The 1921 actress layered her ensemble with a black jacket and completed her look with a pair of boots. Zareen let loose her side-parted curly tresses and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, and nude lip shade.

    Array

    Zareen Khan In A Printed Pink Jumpsuit

    Zareen Khan looked cute in a half-sleeved ankle-length pink button-down jumpsuit, which came from the label Mash by Malvika Shroff. Her pretty suit was accentuated by multi-hued funky patterns while the matching belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Housefull 2 actress completed her look with a pair of white Adidas shoes and notched up her look with yellow hoops from Bellofox. She pulled up her tresses into a high half ponytail and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and matte pink lip shade.

    Array

    Zareen Khan In A White Pantsuit

    Zareen Khan donned a white pantsuit by Deepika Nagpal and gave formal fashion goals. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved open-front blazer and high-waist matching loose pants. She paired her blazer with a white crop top and completed her look with brown heels. The Wajah Tum Ho actress upped her look with multiple gold-toned chain neckpiece, ring, and red nail paint. She left her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, black eyeliner, soft blush, and red lip tint.

    Array

    Zareen Khan In A Crop Top, Dhoti Pants & Shrug

    Zareen Khan looked beautiful in an ethnic ensemble by Surbi Mahna. Her outfit consisted of a red crop top and matching dhoti pants. She topped off her ensemble with a half-sleeved long blue-hued shrug, which was accentuated by lovely prints, side slits, and knot-detailing on the front. The Daaka actress completed her look with a pair of black heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned chandelier earrings and ring from Shilpi Goyal Jewellery. Zareen let loose her mid-parted statement tresses and rounded out her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and nudish-pink lip shade.

    We liked all these outfits of Zareen Khan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Happy Birthday Zareen Khan!

    Pic Credits: Zareen Khan

    Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 9:00 [IST]
