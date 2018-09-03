Diana Penty Reveals Her Hot And Bold Side In The Latest Photoshoot

Diana Penty's is full of surprising acts. She wowed us as this introverted girl in her debut movie, 'Cocktail' and then she returned on-screen with this extroverted character in 'Happy Bhaag Jayegi'. Even on the fashion front, sometimes she dons typical girl-next-door attires and other times she wins us over in bold avatars. Well, this time, the gorgeous diva looked totally stunning as she left us awestruck by her sizzling avatars. Diana's photoshoot for the Hello! magazine is beyond amazing. Take a look at her outfits which came from the label Lola by Suman B, and tell us which one you liked the most.

1. Ain't No Monday Blues

Well, Diana captioned her first pic very appropriately as 'Ain't No Monday Blues'. Her smoking hot electric blue-hued sleeveless attire was flowy and featured an overlapping ruffled detail. The skirt of her dress was asymmetrical and was every inch twirl-worthy. She teamed her look with black-hued pencil heels. Diana's makeup was dewy and she rounded off her look with curly copper tresses.

2. Pink Is The New Black

The second photoshoot picture of Diana certainly proved that pink is the new black. Her floor-length maxi dress was accentuated by the halter detail and tapered bodice. Her attire was accentuated by a deep slit and she paired her pink-coloured dress with shiny golden-hued pencil heels. Diana also sported metallic golden-coloured hoop earrings to round off her look.

3. Just Hangin' Out

Oh yeah! Diana seemed to be just hanging out in her glamorous gown, which was dipped in the metallic pink shade. It was a gorgeous full-sleeved dress with flared sleeves and ruffled bodice. This gown of hers too had a side-slit and she completed her look with a dewy makeup and allowed the curly locks to fall gently on her shoulder.