Just In
- 4 hrs ago Alia Bhatt’s Saree Game Is Spot-On During The Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions!
- 5 hrs ago Expert Article: Warning Signs Of Glaucoma In Children And How To Prevent It
- 5 hrs ago Josh, Paint It Red & Mash Project Come Together To Empower The Girl Child With #50Daysofschool Campaign
- 6 hrs ago Ba.2 COVID Variant Is Like Omicron's Sister - Here's What We Know About It So Far
Don't Miss
- Movies BB Ultimate Contestant Thadi Balaji’s Wife Nithya Says She Will Release Audio Clips Of Him Abusing Her
- Technology Vivo T1 5G With SD695 Launching On Feb 9 In India; Full Specifications, Pricing Tipped
- News I don't fear death, don't want Z category security: Asaduddin Owaisi
- Travel Where To Go In February: 10 Top Destinations In Himachal Pradesh
- Finance Auction Amount Of Record Breaking Tea, Donated To Assam CM's Relief Fund
- Sports Rishabh Pant inks bat sponsorship deal with SG, becomes one of the highest-paid bat endorsers in India
- Automobiles Kia Carens Fuel Efficiency & Performance Figures Out: Naturally-Aspirated Petrol Engine Is The Thirstiest
- Education Basant Panchami 2022: Essay And Speech On Saraswati Puja For Students
Deepika Padukone Stuns Us With The Monochrome Outfit During The Gehraiyaan Promotions!
Monochrome looks have been such Runway-friendly that you don't need anything else to rock it. The outfit itself looks so chic and classy that it has always been everyone's favourite ever since it was a hot trend. Our Gehraiyaan girl Deepika Padukone is seen killing the monochrome look with her white-on-white ensemble which featured a crisp white shirt with a plunging neckline paired up with trousers from Victoria Beckham's collection. Is she not looking smoking hot? I guess she does, have a look at her photos from last night promotions!
In fact, the way she has carried herself in the monochrome outfit that even the fashion designer herself gave her a shout-out while captioning it "beautiful @deepikapadukone in one of my favourite #VBPSS22 looks " on Instagram.
First the killer blazer dress and now the white-on-white outfit, our girl Deepika isn't stopping herself from setting up some high bars in the fashion industry. In my opinion, the white-on-white with her simple makeup look is doing all the talking and I don't think I need to pull out any synonyms to describe her. If you don't believe me then why not look at the pictures yourself and see how stunning the outfit is looking at her while she's posing in the photo.
The monochrome outfit with the white trousers that go straight up, down, is giving us some 90s vibe where it elongates the leg and gives you a much taller appeal. She is seen rocking a pretty sensuous makeup look with kohl waterlined eyes and nude lipstick for the outfit. I think she looks gorgeous with her hair opened and gold-toned earrings as a statement piece.
If you think she has rocked the style then do let us know in the comment section. We are here for you and would love to know your thoughts on the outfit.
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone’s Blazer Dresses From Gehraiyaan Promotions Give Major Boss Lady Vibes!
- make up tipsYear Opener 2022: Sanya Malhotra, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone Convince You To Go For The Bold Look
- make up tips83 Star Deepika Padukone Looks Gorgeous In Black Gown And Winged Eye Makeup
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone And Anshula Kapoor Stun Us With Their Black Gowns; Whose Gown Did You Like More?
- bollywood wardrobePriyanka Chopra Jonas And Deepika Padukone: Can't Take Your Eyes Off Them! Divas Up The Fashion Bar Again
- bollywood wardrobe83 Promotions: Deepika Padukone Stuns With Her Statement Red Layers Gown
- bollywood wardrobeYour Formal Saree Goals Ft. Deepika Padukone And Huma Qureshi
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone Looks Stunning In Her Sportswear; Convinces Us To Invest More In Athleisure Outfits
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone Looks Stunning In Her New Sportswear; Take A Look At Her Nail Art Too!
- bollywood wardrobeWinter Fashion: Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone And Other Actresses Inspire Us In Sweaters And Cardigans
- bollywood wardrobeKubbra Sait And Deepika Padukone Can Give You Cues On How To Look Cool And Ace The Street-Style Look
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2021: Shraddha Kapoor, Sandeepa Dhar, And Other Divas Will Inspire You To Wear A Yellow Outfit