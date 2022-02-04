Deepika Padukone Stuns Us With The Monochrome Outfit During The Gehraiyaan Promotions! Bollywood Wardrobe Nikita K

Monochrome looks have been such Runway-friendly that you don't need anything else to rock it. The outfit itself looks so chic and classy that it has always been everyone's favourite ever since it was a hot trend. Our Gehraiyaan girl Deepika Padukone is seen killing the monochrome look with her white-on-white ensemble which featured a crisp white shirt with a plunging neckline paired up with trousers from Victoria Beckham's collection. Is she not looking smoking hot? I guess she does, have a look at her photos from last night promotions!

In fact, the way she has carried herself in the monochrome outfit that even the fashion designer herself gave her a shout-out while captioning it "beautiful @deepikapadukone in one of my favourite #VBPSS22 looks " on Instagram.

First the killer blazer dress and now the white-on-white outfit, our girl Deepika isn't stopping herself from setting up some high bars in the fashion industry. In my opinion, the white-on-white with her simple makeup look is doing all the talking and I don't think I need to pull out any synonyms to describe her. If you don't believe me then why not look at the pictures yourself and see how stunning the outfit is looking at her while she's posing in the photo.

The monochrome outfit with the white trousers that go straight up, down, is giving us some 90s vibe where it elongates the leg and gives you a much taller appeal. She is seen rocking a pretty sensuous makeup look with kohl waterlined eyes and nude lipstick for the outfit. I think she looks gorgeous with her hair opened and gold-toned earrings as a statement piece.

If you think she has rocked the style then do let us know in the comment section. We are here for you and would love to know your thoughts on the outfit.