Deepika Padukone Stuns With Her Accessories; Gets A Compliment From Pakistan’s Actress Sarwat Gilani Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

While Deepika Padukone has been giving us impressive fashion goals with her outfits (particularly making a strong case for monochromatic), the actress recently inspired us to accentuate our look with chic accessories. Not only her jewellery game was strong but her makeup was also beautifully done and in fact, this picture of hers inspired a compliment from Pakistan's actress, Sarwat Gilani. Sarwat, who acted brilliantly in series Churails, commented on Deepika's picture, "Every time I see you, the ever so beautiful you...your song Dewani Mastani's first instrument starts in my heart. Hugest fan from Pakistan. Love you! More power to you! ❤️👍🏼"

And of course, Ranveer Singh was quick to comment, "Elegance ki moorat ✨✨✨✨✨". We can't agree more and hence have decoded this stunning look of Deepika Padukone for some fashion inspiration. So, Deepika flaunted a white one-shouldered ensemble that featured a sharp panelled and folded sleeve. Her outfit was from Safiyaa and the actress was styled by Shaleena Nathani. But it was her jewellery and watch, which had our attention. The actress, who is going to be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan again for the Indian adaptation of The Intern, did this shoot for the luxury brand Chopard.

She wore gorgeous earrings, which were crafted in rose gold, diamonds, and mother-of-pearl. Her bangles were also mainly made of rose gold but also had diamonds, white gold, mother-of-pearl, and turquoise stone. She also wore a black-strap watch that featured rose gold, stainless steel, and diamonds. All her jewellery and watch came from Chopard's Happy Women. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and mascara with skin-toned eye shadow. The messy-style bun completed her look. Deepika Padukone captioned her picture as, "To live a life that is fueled by authenticity, purpose and empathy makes me happy..."

So, what do you think about Deepika Padukone's look? Let us know that.

Cover Image Courtesy: Production House: Twism design productions/ Producers : Shona Urvashi & Raman Lamba