Just In
- 6 hrs ago Jupiter Combust In Aquarius On 19 February 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- 7 hrs ago Two Years On, India Continues To Fight Against Covid-19 And Variants
- 8 hrs ago UK Expands Covid Vaccines To At-Risk 5 To 11-Year-Old Kids
- 19 hrs ago Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Elegant Bomkai Saree Defines Power In Red! Know About The Garment
Don't Miss
- Finance Punjab & Sind Bank Revises Interest Rates On Saving Bank Deposits
- Movies Viruddh Actor Amitabh Dayal Passes Away Following A Heart Attack
- Technology OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Key Specs Revealed; Snapdragon 659 Chipset, 64MP Sensor Confirmed
- News SP fields woman who waved black flag at Yogi Adityanath
- Sports New WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Title match set; Announcements for next week
- Automobiles Toyota Sales Decline In January 2022: Fortuner, Innova Crysta Sales Remain Consistent
- Education CBSE CTET Answer Key 2021 Released At ctet.nic.in, Raise Objections Till February 4
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Meghalaya In Winter Of 2022
Deepika Padukone’s Blazer Dresses From Gehraiyaan Promotions Give Major Boss Lady Vibes!
Dressed in true elegance, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has managed to crack some major Power Dressing moments during the promotions of her film "Gehraiyaan''. Her two looks from the promotions is what everyone is wants to get their hands on. If you want to know in-depth about her looks, then read on.
Abstract Print Blazer Dress by David Koma:
The first one that Deepika wore with the abstract print is from the London based Georgian designer David Koma. The blazer dress is paired up with black coloured thigh-high boots and it is the absolute favourite for all of us. This piece makes a bold statement with its shoulder pads and its monochromatic black and white print.
Sometimes just a blazer dress is enough to pull that party look and this type of blazer dress can be worn on almost every occasion because we certainly have those days where we have no idea what to wear and this kind of dress is something that you can rock without worrying too much. If you can't exactly get the same outfit then don't worry, the second one that Deepika was spotted in is definitely something that we can get from our favourite brands online.
Chic and Classy Black Blazer Dress from Alexandre Vauthier Label:
The second look that Deepika Padukone was seen in is from Alexandre Vauthier Label. It is a classy black blazer dress just enough to give a bosslady vibes. The actress had a bold lipstick on and a sleek bun and it was right in every proportion.
From the song video of Gehraiyaan to the movie promotions, Deepika Padukone is killing it with her sense of fashion. Her blazer dress is what everyone is eyeing.
Do let us know what is your choice one and why. We would love to hear back from you and get to know your thoughts on both the looks.
- make up tipsYear Opener 2022: Sanya Malhotra, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone Convince You To Go For The Bold Look
- make up tips83 Star Deepika Padukone Looks Gorgeous In Black Gown And Winged Eye Makeup
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone And Anshula Kapoor Stun Us With Their Black Gowns; Whose Gown Did You Like More?
- bollywood wardrobePriyanka Chopra Jonas And Deepika Padukone: Can't Take Your Eyes Off Them! Divas Up The Fashion Bar Again
- bollywood wardrobe83 Promotions: Deepika Padukone Stuns With Her Statement Red Layers Gown
- bollywood wardrobeYour Formal Saree Goals Ft. Deepika Padukone And Huma Qureshi
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone Looks Stunning In Her Sportswear; Convinces Us To Invest More In Athleisure Outfits
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone Looks Stunning In Her New Sportswear; Take A Look At Her Nail Art Too!
- bollywood wardrobeWinter Fashion: Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone And Other Actresses Inspire Us In Sweaters And Cardigans
- bollywood wardrobeKubbra Sait And Deepika Padukone Can Give You Cues On How To Look Cool And Ace The Street-Style Look
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2021: Shraddha Kapoor, Sandeepa Dhar, And Other Divas Will Inspire You To Wear A Yellow Outfit
- bollywood wardrobeLatest Fashion Scoop Ft. Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone And Other Bollywood Actresses