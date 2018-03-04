Subscribe to Boldsky
Oscars: Best Looks Of Meryl Streep From The Academy Awards' Red Carpet

Posted By: Lekhaka

The most predective Best Actress of the year at the Oscars 2018 or the 90th Academy Awards is none other than the gorgeous and equally talented actress Meryl Streep for 'The Post'.

While the actress decides on what to wear to slay the red carpet this year, looking back at the previous years, we have jotted down Streep's red carpet looks at the Oscars.

In Elie Saab - 2017

Meryl Streep was expected to wear Chanel for the 89th Academy Awards, but she stunned the red carpet in an Elie Saab couture. She wore an off-shoulder royal blue gown, which had a sequin top, while the bottom part had attached trousers alongside the side slit. She carried it quite well.

In Lanvin - 2015

Meryl's love for Lanvin continued at the 87th Academy Awards, also when she stunned the red carpet in a set of monochrome formals by the ace French designer's couture. The set of formals included a white plunge top, a black tuxedo blazer and an A-lined maxi skirt.

In Lanvin - 2014

The pair of separates from Lanvin rocked the red carpet, as Meryl Streep wore it for the Oscars 2014. The separates included an off-shoulder cream-coloured top and a black skirt. It was matched with a stone-studded belt and dainty accessories.

In Chanel - 2013

Meryl Streep continued shimmering in another sequin outfit for the Oscars 2013. This year wearing a Chanel sequin jumpsuit, the actress totally looked amazing and we were totally enthralled by her look. She matched earrings and bangles along with the look.

In Alber Elbaz - 2012

This was one of the prettiest Oscar outfits worn by Meryl Streep. The sequin Lanvin gown by ace designer Alber Elbaz costed her sleepless nights to design this outfit for the beautiful lady. The gold sequined gown looked gorgeous as the actress walked the red carpet.

Story first published: Sunday, March 4, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
