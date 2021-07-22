Huma Qureshi Flaunts A Chanderi Anarkali Set As She Wishes Her Followers Eid Mubarak Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Huma Qureshi wished her followers Eid Mubarak and flaunted a gorgeous traditional outfit on the festive occasion. Styled by Who Wore What When, she wore a suit set and her jewellery game was also strong. The actress looked elegant and we have decoded her look for you.

So, the Army of the Dead actress wore an ensemble that came from the label, Saundh. She wore the anarkali set from the label's Suzandori collection. Her attire was crafted from Chanderi fabric and featured gold-toned border. She teamed her ensemble with an organza jacquard dupatta that was adorned with intricate motifs and satin churidar. Huma looked graceful and her handmade wedges with memory foam and cushioned insoles, was adorned with meticulously done golden embellished details. Her sandals came from Aprajita Toor's collection.

She accessorised her look with ethnic jewellery consisting of stunning jhumkis, a statement ring, and a delicate bangle. The glossy pink lip shade with a touch of bronzed effect upped her look and the nail lacquer she opted for was in the shade of pink. The middle-parted highlighted wavy tresses completed her look. Huma Qureshi looked pretty as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR