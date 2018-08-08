Anushka Sharma Ups Her Power Dressing Game With A Very Surreal Attire On This Magazine's Cover

Anushka Sharma is the cover girl of Femina magazine this year. She looked fierce, determined, and sensuous on the cover and we loved it. It was the Power Issue of the magazine and we thought Anushka was one of the perfect choices made. The actress and producer Anushka, in a short span of time, has proved to us that she is a force to be reckoned with and she has also empowered so many women, with her acting prowess and invaluable opinions.

She has also stylishly taken the country by storm and this cover of hers had her wearing something very surreal and uncoventional. We thought it was a piece of art given a sporty touch. It was a muted ensemble and Anushka looked stunning in it. Her multi-coloured wear didn't incorporate the typical bold colours such as red and black, but rather featured pastel and metallic shades. Light green and golden brown were the colours used in her ensemble.

Her attire was certainly sheer and she teamed it with white sports shoes that we thought looked awesome. Anushka's makeup was dewy and marked by smoky eyeshadow. It spruced up her look and also her slightly wet and messy tresses added to the confident look.

We found Anushka Sharma's cover as one of the most attractive ones in the recent times. She left us all jaw-dropped and hope she continues to inspire us.