On Alia Bhatt’s Birthday, Her Sita Look, Saree Look, And Shorts And Tee Look Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

In just a few years, Alia Bhatt has emerged as among the most powerful actresses in the Indian film industry. She has not only won us with her performances but also with her fashion game - Alia is versatile when it comes to fashion too. Be it the fashion from her movies, her casual fashion, or even when she is attending a function, the diva always slays it in style. Born on 15 March, 1993, on Alia Bhatt's birthday, let's talk about her fashion game.

Alia Bhatt's Sita Look

The actress, who impressed us with her poster looks of Gangubai Kathiawadi, had another poster of hers launched on her birthday. Dressed in a saree, Alia flaunted her Sita look. She wowed us with her emerald green saree for the latest movie look and teamed her silk saree with a red brocade blouse, which colour-blocked her saree. The actress wore light gold jewellery and a mangalsutra with a half-moon pendant. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, a red bindi, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The wavy braided hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Alia Bhatt's Pink Saree

For a friend's wedding, Alia Bhatt gave us a contemporary traditional goal with her pink saree. Designed by Arpita Mehta, the actress wore a fuchsia red saree with a mermaid-cut and embellished border. She teamed her red saree with an embellished silver blouse, which contrasted her saree. The jewellery included a dazzling bracelet and a maangtikka. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her avatar.

Alia Bhatt's Shorts And Tee Look

Of late, Alia Bhatt also slayed it in a denim look that consisted of a round-necked and half-sleeved tee with washed accents and shorts. She accessorised her look with tiny hoops, which went well with her look. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and soft kohl. The impeccable hairdo completed her look.

So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's outfits and look? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt!

Courtesy: Instagram