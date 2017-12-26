Alanna Panday Faces An OOPS MOMENT While Ditching Her Underpants

Chunky Pandey's neice and celebrity fitness trainer Deanne Panday's daughter, the popular Instagram-er Ahanaa Panday faced a major fashion blunder at her younger brother Ahaan Panday's 20th birthday bash.
Going Underwear-less
Ahanna was wearing this pretty floral outfit, which could have been a great OOTD, had she not dumped her underpants, which had put forward some massive 'Oops moments' at the party.
High-Raised Slit
The floral maxi skirt had a raised side slit and wearing that without any underpants lead to a few peek-a-boo moments for the lady, making her look like a fashion disaster.
Holding The Skirt Up
For the images clicked by shutterbugs, she posed confidently with the outfit, aware or unaware about the mishap. In a few pictures, she was seen holding the skirt up by the waistline.
A Publicity Stunt?
The amount of confidence she had during the peek-a-boo moments can also be stated as an intended publicity stunt, but that is still a shady statement, while we saw her behaving a little clumsy with the attire in certain pictures.
Monisha Jaising Outfit
The outfit was certainly a well-designed one and came from the Manisha Jaising Couture; but Alanna could have played a safe game by not intending on exposing the little bit much part of her body.
The Flower To Cover
After the pictures came up, Alanna realized that the exposure was a little too much and she too covered the area with a flower art on the pictures she uploaded on her Instagram profile.
Posing With Her Mum And Bro
In a few pictures, Alanna was posing with the birthday boy, Ahaan and their mum Deanne Panday. The family looked quite cool with the reveal game.