Alanna Panday Faces An OOPS MOMENT While Ditching Her Underpants

Posted By:
Alanna Panday, Chunky Pandey's niece suffers OOPS MOMENT; Watch Video | Boldsky

Chunky Pandey's neice and celebrity fitness trainer Deanne Panday's daughter, the popular Instagram-er Ahanaa Panday faced a major fashion blunder at her younger brother Ahaan Panday's 20th birthday bash.

Going Underwear-less

Ahanna was wearing this pretty floral outfit, which could have been a great OOTD, had she not dumped her underpants, which had put forward some massive 'Oops moments' at the party.

High-Raised Slit

The floral maxi skirt had a raised side slit and wearing that without any underpants lead to a few peek-a-boo moments for the lady, making her look like a fashion disaster.

Holding The Skirt Up

For the images clicked by shutterbugs, she posed confidently with the outfit, aware or unaware about the mishap. In a few pictures, she was seen holding the skirt up by the waistline.

A Publicity Stunt?

The amount of confidence she had during the peek-a-boo moments can also be stated as an intended publicity stunt, but that is still a shady statement, while we saw her behaving a little clumsy with the attire in certain pictures.

Monisha Jaising Outfit

The outfit was certainly a well-designed one and came from the Manisha Jaising Couture; but Alanna could have played a safe game by not intending on exposing the little bit much part of her body.

The Flower To Cover

After the pictures came up, Alanna realized that the exposure was a little too much and she too covered the area with a flower art on the pictures she uploaded on her Instagram profile.

Posing With Her Mum And Bro

In a few pictures, Alanna was posing with the birthday boy, Ahaan and their mum Deanne Panday. The family looked quite cool with the reveal game.

Two Shoes

In some images, Alanna was seen wearing a pair of wine coloured heels while in some of them, she paired up beige sandals along with the outfit.

Read more about: fashion, bollywood
Story first published: Tuesday, December 26, 2017, 13:19 [IST]
