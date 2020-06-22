Just In
- 1 hr ago How To Get Rid Of A Stye: Safe And Effective Home Remedies
-
- 1 hr ago Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2020: Know What It Is And Muhurta For This Festival
- 2 hrs ago 10 Ways Coconut Oil Can Be Used To Enhance Your Beauty
- 2 hrs ago Kangana Ranaut Gives Us A Fresh Fashion Goal After A Long Time With Her Classy White Pantsuit
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Sixty Five Percent Of Trucks Nationwide Lie Idle: AIMTC Blames Increasing Fuel Prices
- Movies Sidharth Shukla Reacts To SidNaaz Trends; Here's What He Said On 3-Film Deal With Dharma Productions
- Technology OPPO F15, Reno 2F Price Drops For Indian Market: New Price & Deals
- Sports Minerva Academy Football Club's owner Ranjit Bajaj elated with Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2020 recommendation
- News CBSE Board Exams 2020: Decision on pending papers to be announced soon
- Finance How To Apply For ICICI Bank's Instant Education Loan Against FD Online?
- Education How To Write An Essay On International Yoga Day?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In Monsoon
Aishwarya Rai’s Latest Tik Tok Look-Alike Pretty Much Dresses Like Her As Well
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has many doppelgängers and after Manasi Naik and Mahlagha Jaberi, Ammuzz Amrutha has also gained popularity as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look-alike. A Tik Tok influencer, Ammuzz Amrutha or Amrutha Saju frequently lip-syncs Aishwarya Rai's dialogues and songs and also copies her outfits from her famous movies.
She looked like a spitting image of the former Miss World once, when she got dressed in a heavy red lehenga, which she upped with elaborate gold jewellery, and she also did her makeup in a way that made her resemble Aishwarya Rai even more. On the other occasion, she wore a pink ensemble that featured dotted patterns and her hairstyling and expression were exactly like Aishwarya's in her first few movies.
Apart from that we also loved her saree look, where you couldn't make out the difference between Aishwarya Rai and her. The middle-parted bun, the light makeup, and her look were so much like Aishwarya Rai's. The one in the white attire with a dupatta draped on her head reminded us of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Taal. Amrutha Saju dresses up Aishwarya Rai pretty regularly and which is why she has become an internet sensation.
Don't you think Amrutha Saju resembles Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Let us know that.