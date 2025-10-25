English Edition
Get Updates
Get notified on trends, wellness, and lifestyle stories just for you!

Latest Updates

Amidst Bihar Election 2025, Khesari Lal Yadav’s Supporters Bathe Him In Milk: The Skin Benefits Of This Ritual

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

If you thought election campaigns were all speeches, rallies, and posters, think again. When Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav stepped into the political arena for the Bihar Elections 2025, his fans went all out-literally. In Chhapra, supporters poured nearly 400 liters of milk over him and even weighed him with coins. The scene looked straight out of a movie, with crowds cheering, music blaring, and fans vying for a glimpse of their favourite star-turned-politician.

Bihar Superstar Soaked In Milk
Photo Credit: Instagram/Freepik

The Significance Of Milk Baths

You might be wondering-bathing in milk? Isn't that just a showy stunt? Actually, milk baths have been cherished for centuries for their health and skin benefits. So while Khesari's bath was a campaign spectacle, it turns out there's more to milk than meets the eye.

Skin Health Benefits Of Milk Baths

Bihar Superstar Soaked In Milk
Photo Credit: Freepik

Gentle Exfoliation

Milk contains lactic acid, a natural alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), which gently removes dead skin cells. This makes your skin smoother and softer, helping with rough patches or uneven texture.

Deep Hydration

The fats and proteins in milk moisturize the skin deeply, leaving it supple and nourished. Especially during dry seasons, this can be a natural way to keep your skin soft.

Soothes Irritations

Milk baths can calm irritated skin. Conditions like eczema, psoriasis, or even sunburns can benefit from the protective layer of proteins milk provides.

Brightens Skin Tone

Vitamins A and D in milk contribute to a radiant and even complexion, giving your skin a natural glow over time.

Anti-Aging Boost

Antioxidants in milk fight free radicals that cause premature aging. Regular milk baths can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SansadFlix (@sansadflix)

Beauty Benefits You'll Notice

Beyond health, milk baths make your skin feel amazing:

  • Smoother, softer texture
  • Reduced dryness
  • Calm, balanced skin
  • Relaxation and stress relief

And the best part? You can easily try it at home! Fill a tub with warm water, add a cup or two of milk, maybe toss in some honey, oatmeal, or essential oils, and soak for 20-30 minutes. Your skin will thank you.

Bihar Superstar Soaked In Milk
Photo Credit: Bihar Superstar Soaked In Milk!Bihar Superstar Soaked In Milk!

Khesari Lal Yadav's Campaign Spectacle

While the milk bath created viral headlines, it also symbolized the deep connection between Khesari and his supporters. Fans literally brought their blessings, milk from local farmers and showed their admiration in a uniquely local, vibrant way. It was a mix of culture, admiration, and even a nod to wellness.

Milk baths offer real health and beauty benefits, from hydration to anti-aging, and they've been used for centuries to pamper the skin. Whether you're following the elections or just curious about skincare, there's something undeniably fascinating about seeing tradition, celebrity, and a bit of self-care collide.

Comments

More From Boldsky
Prev
Next
 
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
X
Close
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out