10 Ultimate Party Hairstyle For Sarees That Are Suitable For Hair Of All Length
Party season is the best time to give the normal a break and go for some uncanny and sassy looks. The hairstyle is really the essence of a party look. Done right, it is the first thing you notice in a glammed-up lady. And when you are the lady in a saree, you need a hairstyle that compliments the elegance of your look, maybe add some spice to it as well.
Saree is an attire that screams grace. But, if you pay close attention, you will notice the adjectives you use for a saree look can change with the change in hairstyle. Keep it sleek and simple, it becomes graceful. Pair it with a wet look, it becomes sassy and sensual. So, what mood are you in today for the party? Whether you are feeling buns, ponytails, braid or bold, we have the perfect hairstyle to suit your every mood.
1. Accessorised Low Bun
Hair accessories are a quick way to amp up any hairstyle. And when it comes to a traditional outfit like a saree, what can be a better accessory than a gajra. This look id traditional, chic and perfect for a wedding or a traditional-event gathering.
How to do
- Comb your hair gently to remove any knots.
- Make an inch-long parting at the front and pull the hair back into a low ponytail.
- Wrap the hair around the base to make a bun.
- Finish up the look by adding a gajra around the bun.
2. Half Puff Updo
This hairstyle features a puff pulled back into a half updo with the rest of the hair curled in loose waves and cascading down your back. This hairstyle provides elevation and charm to your look.
How to do
- Flip the front section of your hair on your face and tease it from the back gently.
- Flip the hair back and tie it into a half updo.
- Using the curling iron, curl the ends of rest of your hair in loose waves.
- Spritz some setting spray on your tresses to hold the look together.
3. Loose Curls
Loose curls is the hairstyle you can never go wrong with, especially with a saree. This subtle hairstyle is perfect for some relaxed party vibe and will go well with a chiffon or a sequin saree.
How to do
- Comb through your hair gently.
- Middle part it at the front.
- Using a curling iron, curl your hair in loose waves.
- Allow it to cool down before running your fingers through your hair.
4. Side Swept Tresses
If you want to look sexy and chic, side-swept tresses is the hairstyle to go for. It works best for a simple mono-hued saree with a blouse with deep back and short sleeves. After all, why shouldn't you flaunt that gorgeous blouse! To add some more texture to your tresses, you can curl them at the ends.
How to do
- Comb through your tresses to remove any knots.
- Using a curling iron, curl the ends in loose waves.
- Side-part your tresses at the front and sweep them over your right shoulder and you are done.
5. Sleek Low Bun
If it is a formal event that you are attending, a sleek low bun would be the perfect choice of hairstyle. It adds glam to your look and makes you look effortless.
How to do
- Put on some heat protectant spray on your tresses.
- Straighten your hair using a flat iron.
- Pull them back in a low ponytail.
- Wrap the hair around the base to make a bun and secure it using some bobby pins.
- Spritz some hair spray on your hair to hold them in place.
6. Sleek Straight Hair
Another hairstyle for your formal event or an office party, sleek straight hair will never go out of fashion. They look classy, are easy to manage and give you a boss-lady vibe. For the full impact of the look, pair it up with a simple saree with a chic border.
How to do
- Protect your tresses with some heat protectant spray.
- Straighten your hair using a flat iron.
- Side or middle-part your hair at the front and you are done.
7. Messy Bun
Are you getting late for the party but still want to look stylish and sassy. Well, we have the perfect hairstyle for you- a messy bun. It looks effortless and will definitely attract the attention of the party.
How to do
Tilt your hair to the front and flip all of your hair in front of your face.
Run your fingers through your hair and gather them into a low ponytail.
Pull out a few strands of hair at the front to make them look messy.
Wrap your hair in a bun and secure it using some bobby pins.
8. Wet Hair
The famous wet hair look isn't just meant for a western attire like you would think. It can very well go with a saree and might we say, add a sizzling touch to your look. To add to that, if you are looking for a hairstyle that is unlike your everyday look, we assure you can't get more different than that.
How to use
- Dampen your hair a bit and comb it backwards.
- Take a small amount of hair gel and apply it on your tresses.
- Finger-comb your hair.
- Set your hair in place using a hair spray.
9. Wavy Bob
Short hair can be styled in a quite classy party hairdo. All you need is a curling iron and some patience. This look is sassy and seductive, and will definitely fetch you some compliments.
How to do
- Comb your hair and side-part them at the front.
- Use some heat protectant spray at the ends of your hair.
- Using a curling wand, curl the ends of your hair.
- Spritz some hair spray on your tresses to set it in place.
10. High Bun
We could not have missed high bun from the list. No matter the occasion or the attire, this is a hairstyle that works with everything. So, if you are confused which hairdo to go for, we say go for the high bun. It is chic, bold and a great option for the party season.
How to do
- Comb through your hair.
- Pull all of your hair back and tie it into a high ponytail.
- Wrap the ponytail into a bun and secure it using bobby pins.
- Use the hair spray to set your hair in place.