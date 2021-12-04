Your Eye Shadow Looks Sorted Ft. Malaika Arora And Shilpa Shetty Kundra Women Fashion oi-Devika Tripathi

Playing with eye shadows is fun, isn't it? It is interesting how we can use our eye shadow palette to come up with different eye-catching looks. And if you are thinking of some more ideas, we have you sorted. Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunted eye makeup recently and we have decoded their looks for you.

Malaika Arora's Pink Eye Shadow Look

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika Arora looked gorgeous in her embellished pink outfit that was designed by Naeem Khan. Her jewellery was as dazzling as her attire and her makeup done by Meghna Butani looked party-perfect. Malaika's makeup was done with a lot of balancing. Her contoured cheekbones had the right amount of gloss and the pink lip shade was kept muted because her eye makeup was heavy. The eyes were done beautifully with dark kohl, mascara, and pink eye shadow with winged effect - now, that's also how we can use eye shadow. The impeccable bun completed her look.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Green And Nude Eye Shadow Look

Styled by Mohit Rai, Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore an ensemble by Sebastian Gunawan Signature and it was a metallic yellow attire. The jewellery game was minimal with contemporary earrings from KAJ Fine Jewellery. Her makeup game absolutely complemented her look, and her makeup was done by Ajay Shelar. The makeup was highlighted by pink touches with contoured pink cheekbones and matte pink lip shade. As for the eye shadow, it was accompanied by mascara. A combination of green and nude eye shadow hues, added a pop to her look. The side-swept copper-streaked tresses rounded out her look.

So, whose eye shadow look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 20:41 [IST]