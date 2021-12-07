Blue And Grey Eye Shadow Style Of Karisma Kapoor And Harleen Sethi Women Fashion oi-Devika Tripathi

With winter season on, we have you covered with eye shadows. And to capture the essence of the season, why don't you try blue and grey eye shadows. This time, we had Harleen Sethi and Karisma Kapoor inspiring us with their eye shadow game. The actresses looked gorgeous in their respective eye shadow hues, which went well with their outfits. Let's decode their makeup look, which had all our attention.

Photographer Courtesy: Yashasvi Sharma

Speaking about Karisma Kapoor first, she was dressed to impress for the Sephora event. The actress wore a metallic primrose print sequin dress by Rudraksh Dwivedi and teamed her dress with white sandals from Aldo. Going with the flow of her outfit, Karisma opted for a blue eye makeup that complemented her look. With blue eye shadow and just a whiff of dark kohl, her eye makeup was definitely the highlight. She balanced her eye makeup by applying pink lip shade and the base makeup was beautifully contoured with pink cheekbones. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her look. Karisma was styled by Ami Patel.

Photographer Courtesy: Rishabh Kumar Photography

Harleen Sethi also went for makeup that matched with the hue of her dress. Styled by Victor Robinson, she wore a grey-hued floral saree that came from Label D by Dimple Shroff. Her base makeup was meticulously contoured and the lip shade was light pink. However, her eye makeup was eye-catching with grey eye shadow and subtle mascara. She rounded out her look with braided bun. So, whose eye shadow makeup did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.