Instagram Beauty Trends This Week: Malvika Mohan, Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha & Radhika Apte

This week on Instagram was a perfect blend of the old and new beauty trends. While Kareena stunned in a black smokey eye look, Malavika and Sonakshi went for monochromatic and creased eyeliner look respectively. Radhika Apte's blue eye look was a refreshing break from the usual.

Apart from the stunning make-up looks. Braid hairdo made a statement this past week. The divas gave us some amazing braided moments that are great a look at and easy to rock. That being said, let's look at the best beauty Instagrams this past week.

1. Malavika Mohanan

The first in our list is Malavika Mohanan. She recently posted few pictures of herself on her Instagram handle and she looking mesmerising in a pink monochromatic look. She paired the look with a stunning multi-tied braid that added a lot of element to the look.

Monochromatic make-up look is gaining popularity lately and we can judge that by the number of celebrities sporting this look. Talking about Malavika's look, it is a simple and easy look that look fun yet classy. You just need to be careful about not going overboard with the intensity of colours used.

Her hairdo is also something you can give a go. You just need a few hair ties. This is a hairdo great for work or school.

2.Kareena Kapoor

The Bebo of Bollywood making into this list shouldn't surprise anyone. Kareena's hair and make-up for the pre-finale of the dance reality show Dance India Dance was dazzling and bewitching.

She went for a black smokey eye look which she paired with a nude lip. She styled her hair in a wet hairdo with all her hair pulled back giving her a chic and classic look.

Her look was stunning yet something that all of us can pull off easily. And if you think a good old smokey eye is a thing of the past, think again. Kareena proved with this look that smokey eye look will always be a classic.

3. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha has put on the hat of a judge for the reality show Myntra Fashion Superstar and her looks for it have been nothing less than magnetising. Recently, she put a picture of herself on her Instagram handle that gave us major beauty goals.

Sonakshi wore a metallic pink metallic creased eyeliner look and owned the look like a boss. While her make-up look was amazing, what caught our attention was the rope-braid that notched up this look. She looked like a real boss lady.

4. Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte appeared for IIFA Awards 2019 in an impressive blue and copper eye look that was the highlight of her entire look. She paired this look with a subtle move lip shade that balanced out the look and added certain finesse to the look.

This is a great look to do if are attending a party. This look can be easily recreated and it can spruce up your look and glam it up in a few minutes. Radhika looked fresh and radiant in this look. You can play with the colour intensity and tone up or down this look as per your wish.