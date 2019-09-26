ENGLISH

    Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Top 5 Beauty Looks

    By

    Last night, at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019, we witnessed our favourite celebrities in their element and dazzling in some stunning beauty looks. From Sara Ali Khan to Shahid Kapoor, we saw some major beauty goals. Out of all the amazing beauty looks, we bring to you the best five looks that we think stood out from the rest. These are also looks that we can carry ourselves with ease.

    So, what are these look? Let's find out!

    View this post on Instagram

    Vogue beauty awards 💄🌶🖤♠️ 📸: @shivangi.kulkarni 💋: @adrianjacobsofficial @kunwarkavye 💇‍♀️: @the.mad.hair.scientist 👗: @anaitashroffadajania Thank you 🙏🏻 @vogueindia

    A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

    1. Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan smokey eye make-up look came as a pleasant surprise. It was a refreshing look that was a blend of fierce and subtle. Keeping her lips muted with glossy nude lipstick, Sara directed all that attention to her eyes that went perfectly well with her dress. Her hairdo for the event stunning as well and enhanced the glamour of the look. A wet hair look created quite a buzz this year and Sara's look is proof that it is here to stay and slay.

    View this post on Instagram

    Tonight for @vogueindia beauty awards 🌹 . . Stylist•• @triparnam Wearing•• @biljanatipsarevic Earrings•• @misho_designs Makeup•• @makeupartistkarishmabajaj Hair•• @mayurinalli_h_mua PR•• @theitembomb

    A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_) on

    2. Malavika Mohanan

    The ever graceful Malavika Mohanan graced the event in a gorgeous red piece which she paired with an equally stunning red lip make-up look. Keeping the rest of the make-up soft and laid-back, she let the bold red lip speak for her. Her hairstyle also deserves appreciation. The loose wavy hair that framed her face perfectly and fell over her shoulders was just awe-inspiring and a great addition to the look.

    View this post on Instagram

    #vogue thank you for the Man of the decade award. Was truly special. 🙏❤️

    A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

    3. Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor slew in style at the awards night as he was bestowed upon the much-deserved Man of the year award. Men usually find themselves on the fence when it comes to choosing a hairstyle or a beard style. Well, Shahid has the perfect solution for you. Hair swept back with perfection and thick stubble on the face marked his look and he looked extremely graceful.

    View this post on Instagram

    Thank you @vogueindia for honouring me with #beautywarrior #voguebeautyawards2019 #vogue This is truly special also because I took off my spectacles after more than a year!! Styled by: @aasthasharma and @Neelangana Photography: @rajeev_gogoi Make up @hinaldattani Hair @artistpoonamsolanki Wearing: @shehlaakhan Earrings: @gehnajewellers1 Rings: @kaj.finejewellery @curiocottagejewelry @farahkhanworld Shoes: #christainlouboutin @cl.india

    A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on

    4. Tahira Kashyap

    Tahira Kashyap won the beauty warrior award at the Vogue Beauty Awards and a warrior she is. Apart from that, we're really digging her hairstyle for this special night. The deep side-parted hair sitting messily at the top of her head made for a fierce yet stunning look. All the women who rock short hair can definitely take hairstyle cues from Tahira.

    View this post on Instagram

    All that glitters.. wearing @michaelcostello make up by my 💓 @puneetbsaini hair my my forever fav @ayeshadevitre @sajzdot styled by the bestest @anaitashroffadajania shot by my fav @thehouseofpixels managed by didis @grish1234 @hypenq_pr

    A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

    5. Alia Bhatt

    Last on our list is Alia Bhatt. Alia went for a nude monochromatic look for the event. This laid-back yet stunning look was a great choice to pair with her shimmery outfit. The soft smokey eye, the muted lip, flushed cheeks, the thick eyebrows coupled with a sleek hairdo made for a great party look. It is one of those make-up looks that glam you up in just 5 minutes. This look gets a thumbs up from our side.

    That's all, folks! These were the top 5 beauty look at the Vogue Beauty Awards according to us. What are your thoughts about these looks? Which one is your favourite look? Do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

