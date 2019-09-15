Exclusive: Fashion Guru Prasad Idapa Shares The Secret For Glowing And Flawless Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Soft, glowing and flawless skin is something that we all desire. And we go to extreme extents to achieve it. Our skin is exposed to so many things that it becomes difficult to protect it from damage. So, it needs to be properly taken care of. And most of us think that only the expensive products available in the market will help us do that. But you will be happy to know that you don't have to look further than your kitchen cabinets to get the skin that we all desire. In an exclusive interview with Boldsky, fashion guru Prasad Idapa revealed his secret to glowing and flawless skin.

And the secret to the skin of your dreams is rice powder. "Rice powder makes the best body scrub. And the finer rice powder makes a very good facial scrub", said Prasad. Rice powder is an ingredient that can do wonders for your skin and Prasad believes that before we move to those fancy products available in the market, one should give the ingredient that we have with us a go. "The Japanese discovered that rice is something that keeps your skin young", added Prasad talking about how the discovery of rice powder being a magical ingredient for skin goes way back to ancient Japan. Adding to that, he further said, "Leave waterline rice on your face for a little while and then wash it off with water before it gets dry". He said it is said to make your skin very young and that is what he has observed through the years.

Well, it was a great insight and we are delighted to know this secret. Taking a cue from him, let's look at the benefits of rice powder for our skin and some amazing ways to use rice powder to help nourish your skin.

Benefits Of Rice Powder For Skin

Rice powder is an ingredient packed with antioxidant properties. These help to fight the free radical damage and keep your skin refreshed, rejuvenated and youthful. Rice powder also helps to boost skin hydration and helps to make your skin soft and smooth.[1] Rice powder, when used topically as a face mask, gently exfoliates your skin and leaves you with plump and glowing skin.

Here are some of the benefits of rice powder for skin.

It protects the skin from sun damage.

It keeps the skin hydrated.

It helps to brighten the skin.

It exfoliates the skin.

It prevents premature ageing of the skin.

Here is how you can use rice powder to get a glowing skin.

Well, now that you know of the amazing benefits of rice powder, we hope you'll give this a try. And if you do, share your experience with us in the comment section below.

Rice Flour: Benefits For Skin & How To Use

View Article References [1] Manosroi, A., Chutoprapat, R., Sato, Y., Miyamoto, K., Hsueh, K., Abe, M., ... & Manosroi, J. (2011). Antioxidant activities and skin hydration effects of rice bran bioactive compounds entrapped in niosomes.Journal of nanoscience and nanotechnology,11(3), 2269-2277.