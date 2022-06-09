Just In
Eight Quick Tips To Get Rid Of Under-Eye Bags
Do the under-eye bags under your eyes make you look dull all the time? Are you looking for some remedies to treat dark skin? Then, you've come to the right place. First of all, puffy under-eye bags are normal, natural, and often hereditary.
Under-eye bags almost always result from genetics, sleep deprivation, or eating habits, so before buying eye creams that make unrealistic promises, schedule a consultation with your physician to assess the cause of your puffiness, whether that is allergies, or medication side effects, fluid retention, stress, etc.
Tips To Get Rid Of Under-Eye Bag
Quick tip 1: Place cold tea bags on the skin and leave them on for 15 to 30 minutes.
Quick tip 2: Apply a cold compress. DIY options include a chilled teaspoon, a cool cucumber, or a bag of frozen vegetables.
Quick tip 3: Apply a cold compress. Soak a clean, soft washcloth in cool water. After it has been soaked, ring out any excess water. Press the washcloth gently under and around your eyes, covering the affected area. Continue for about five minutes.
Quick tip 4: Make use of potatoes. With anti-inflammatory properties and a starch base, it contains enzymes that reduce water retention, reducing puffiness under the eyes. Refrigerate the potato, slice it, and apply it around the eyes for around 20 minutes for the best results.
Quick tip 5: Egg whites are rich in collagen and protein, making the skin firmer and more elastic. Whip the egg whites until stiff in a bowl, and then apply them under the eyes. When completely dry (approximately 15 minutes later), wash it off with soap and water to reveal smooth skin.
Quick tip 6: Use a neti pot to clear your sinuses. Neti pots have been claimed to help remove under-eye bags and dark circles. Neti pots are devices you fill with a saltwater solution (standard saline solution). The spout is placed in your nose to clear your sinuses of mucus and other debris.
Quick tip 7: Before you go to bed, remove your makeup. You may also be able to avoid bags under your eyes by improving your daily routine.
Quick tip 8: Sleep with your head elevated with extra pillows. It is recommended to use two pillows or more. By elevating your head, you prevent the accumulation of fluid under your lower eyelids that causes puffiness while you sleep.