5 Papaya Face Masks To Remove Facial Hair

Removing facial hair through waxing or threading can be a painful task as these methods can cause potential damage to the skin. [1] Use of epilators, trimmers, and razors will only make the situation worse because sometimes the hair grows back thicker and stronger.

In the end, some restore to bleaching the hair, but the harsh chemicals can irritate the skin. Fortunately, there are many natural methods which you can try to get rid of facial hair. Use of natural treatment can definitely remove facial hair over time because natural remedies will take a longer time to show results. It's better to stick to natural products as they won't damage the skin.

So, today we bring before you a humble fruit, papaya [2] . Papaya is a wonder fruit as it is very effective in removing unwanted facial hair. The star ingredient called papain helps in breaking down the hair follicles, therefore, preventing re-growth of hair.

Raw papaya contains a high amount of papain, so the use of raw papaya is more effective. Papaya also has skin lightening properties that help to clear pigmentation and blemishes, therefore making the skin lighter and softer.

Raw papaya can be mixed with different ingredients to make various kinds of masks. So, today we have 5 face masks that you can easily make it at home. Come, let's take a look.

How To Use Papaya To Remove Facial Hair

1. Raw papaya and turmeric face mask

Turmeric contains curcumin, a natural anti-inflammatory compound that promotes good skin health and also helps to remove unwanted hair. [3] When applied to the skin, it sticks like a mild glue and removes the hair from the roots. Regular use of turmeric will lessen the growth of hair.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of mashed, raw papaya

½ tablespoon of turmeric powder

Method

In a bowl, mix papaya and turmeric and make it into a smooth paste.

Apply this paste on your face and massage it in a circular motion for 5 minutes.

Leave the mask on for 15 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Use this mask 2-3 times a week.

2. Raw papaya and milk face mask

Milk helps in skin whitening because the lactic acid present in it peels the outer layer of the skin and removes the dead skin cells. [4] It won't just remove the facial hair but even gets rid of blackheads.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of grated raw papaya

1 tablespoon of milk

Method

In a bowl, mix grated papaya and milk and make it into a smooth paste.

Apply this paste on your face and leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rub off with moist fingers and wash it off with normal water.

Use this mask 4-5 times a week for a quicker result.

3. Raw papaya and gram flour mask

Gram flour inhibits hair growth and reduces facial hair. It also contains exfoliating agents which help in removing facial hair. [5]

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of raw papaya paste

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

2 tablespoons of gram flour

Method

In a bowl, mix papaya paste, turmeric powder, and gram flour and make them into a paste.

Apply this mixture o your face and leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

Wash off with normal water.

Use this mask 2-3 times a week.

4. Raw papaya, turmeric, gram flour and aloe vera mask

When these components are mixed together, it helps in removing unwanted facial hair. Also, aloe vera and gram flour give the skin a healthy glow. [6]

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of raw papaya paste

2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

2 tablespoons of gram flour

Method

Mix raw papaya paste, aloe vera gel, turmeric powder, and gram flour in a bowl.

Make them into a smooth paste.

Apply this paste on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash off with normal water.

Use this mask 4-5 times a week.

5. Raw papaya, mustard oil, turmeric, aloe vera, and gram flour

Oil massage on face not only gives good relaxation but also helps to reduce the growth of facial hair. [7]

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of raw papaya paste

1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel

1 tablespoon of gram flour

½ teaspoon of turmeric powder

2 tablespoons of mustard oil

Method

Mix raw papaya paste, aloe vera gel, gram flour, turmeric powder, and mustard oil in a bowl and make them into a smooth paste.

Apply this paste on your face and allow it to dry completely.

Now gently rub the paste with wet fingers in a circular motion until the dry paste falls off from the face.

Wash off with normal water.

Use this mask 2 times a week.

Things To Keep In Mind

Natural home-made face masks do not have any side effects, but it is important to use them in the right way to get the best results.

Do not apply the facial hair masks near the eyes as the skin near the eyes is very thin and delicate.

The home-made face masks take some time to show some results and it needs to be used religiously to get desired results. The effects of this mask can vary from person to person depending on the type and texture if facial hair.

Some of the facial hair masks might make your skin sensitive, so it's advisable to use proper sunscreen before stepping out in the sun.

For sensitive skin, a patch test is a must. [8]

What are you waiting for, ladies? Go ahead and try out these amazing home remedies and trust us, you will love it.

