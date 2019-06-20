5 Must-Try Mud Face Masks To Tackle Various Skin Issues Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Mud face masks are an amazing way to pamper your skin. If you want to deep cleanse and rejuvenate your skin there is nothing better than a mud face mask.

Often used in cosmetic treatments, topical application of natural mud enhances the collagen fibres in your skin and thus, is a great way to improve the appearance and health of your skin.

Natural muds have great absorbent properties that pull out the dirt and impurities from our skin and deep cleanse your skin. Besides, they are great antibacterial agents that protect that and nourish the skin.[1]

With all that being said, let's now have a look at the various ways you can use mud masks to tackle different skin issues.

1. For Acne - Volcanic Mud

Volcanic mud absorbs the dirt, impurities and excess oil from your skin to give you a clean acne-free skin. Besides, the antibacterial properties of volcanic mud work well to ward off acne-causing bacteria. [2] Honey not only helps to get rid of acne but it also gives you soft and nourished skin. [3] Lavender essential oil has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties help to achieve healthy acne-free skin. [3]

Ingredients

½ tsp volcanic mud

2 tsp honey

2-3 drops of lavender essential oil

Method of use

Take volcanic mud in a bowl.

Add honey to this and give it a good stir.

Now add the drops of lavender essential oil and mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply the mask all over your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water later and pat dry.

Use this mask 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

2. For Blackheads - Volcanic Mud

Volcanic mud provides a protective layer to your skin and helps to heal it. [2] A natural astringent, lemon removes the dead skin cells and helps to get rid of blackheads.

Ingredients

3 tbsp volcanic mud

1 tsp lemon juice

Method of use

Wash your face using lukewarm water and pat dry.

Take volcanic mud in a bowl.

Add lemon juice to this and give it a good stir.

Lastly, add enough water to this so as to make a paste.

Apply this paste on the affected area.

Leave it on until it dries.

Use lukewarm water to gently scrub and rinse off the mask.

Use this mask once a week for the desired result.

3. For Deep Cleansing - Black Mud

The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of black mud help to cleanse your skin and protect it from damage. [4] Besides being a soothing and relaxing agent for the skin cucumber has a strong cleaning effect on the skin and helps to remove toxins from the skin. [5]

Ingredients

1 tsp black mud

1 tbsp cucumber paste

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture all over your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Use this mask 1-2 times a week for the desired result.

4. For Detoxification - Alpine Moor Mud

Alpine moor mud boosts the collagen production in the skin and helps to rejuvenate and detoxify the skin. Neem, being a strong antibacterial agent, is a great ingredient to detoxify your skin, [6] while coconut oil helps to soothe the skin and keep it hydrated. [7]

Ingredients

1 tsp Alpine moor mud

½ tsp neem powder

2 tsp coconut oil

1 tbsp rose water

Method of use

Take the moor mud in a bowl.

Add neem powder to this and mix them well.

Now add coconut oil and rose water to this and mix all the ingredients together well.

Dampen your face a little.

Apply the mixture all over your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly using lukewarm water.

Use this mask once a week for the best result.

5. For Dry Skin - Black Mud

Black mud is gentle on the skin, improves skin hydration and protects the skin from the damage caused due to the harmful sun rays. Almond oil acts as a natural emollient and deeply moisturises the skin to tackle the issue of dry skin. [8] Tea tree oil has strong antibacterial properties that help to maintain healthy and nourished skin. [9]

Ingredients

½ tsp black mud

1 tsp almond oil

3-4 drops of tea tree oil

Method of use

Take the black in a bowl.

Now add almond oil and tea tree oil to this and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Use lukewarm water to rinse off the mask.

Use this mask 1-2 times a week for the best result.

