Yogurt And Lemon Face Pack For Perfect Skin

Our facial skin is prone to a lot of issues like wrinkles, acne, dark spots, redness, etc. One major reason is because it is more exposed to the sun and we fail to take care of it most of the times.

Today we are here with a solution for almost all of your issues related to facial skin. And the solution is a pack made of lemon and yogurt.

Both these ingredients are widely being used in several beauty products that we come across these days. Yogurt is rich in lactic acid that can do wonders to your skin. Also, lemon which is considered as a healer can make your skin look brighter and flawless.

So let us see how we can combine these two ingredients and use them for that perfect skin.

What You Require?

2 tbsp plain yogurt

3 tbsp lemon juice

How To Prepare?

Take a clean bowl and add the yogurt to it. Add fresh lemon juice to the yogurt and mix both the ingredients well to make a thick paste.

How To Apply?

Start applying the yogurt-lemon face pack all over your face and neck. Gently massage on your face in a circular motion. Be careful that you don't apply around your eyes. Leave this pack on for about 20 minutes so that your skin can absorb the pack well.

After 20 minutes, rinse it off in normal water. Finally, apply some moisturizer on your face to keep your skin hydrated.

You can use this remedy at least 2-3 times in a week so that you can get a flawless and perfect skin.

Benefits Of Yogurt

Yogurt contains all the required properties like zinc, calcium and most importantly lactic acid that works amazingly when it comes to the skin. Yogurt helps in exfoliating the skin by removing dead skin cells that make the skin look dull. Along with removing blemishes and scars it also helps in fighting wrinkles and fine lines.

It helps in firming the skin by boosting the production of collagen and will help you in making your skin look young and beautiful. The antiseptic properties in yogurt will keep your skin away from any kind of inflammations, infections, acne scars, etc. effectively.

Benefits Of Lemon

As we all know lemon is a citrus fruit and contains vitamin C. Hence, lemon is considered as a natural bleaching agent that will help you in making your skin look brighter. It helps in removing the blemishes and making the skin tone even by exfoliating the skin and removing the dead skin cells.

It also helps in healing acne scars and pimples or any kind of inflammations on the skin. Lemon also works effectively in diminishing dark spots that appear on the skin. If used regularly, lemon juice can also help in reducing fine lines and wrinkles and make you look young.

Some Instructions To Be Followed