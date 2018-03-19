Worried Of Dark Circles? Here Are Some Natural Ways To Treat Them

1. Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera is very effective in hydrating the skin and nourishing it. It soothes the skin and tightens it under the eyes.

Cut a fresh aloe vera leaf and squeeze to take the gel out of it. You can also use ready-made aloe vera gel. Apply this gel under your eyes and gently massage it, leaving it on for 10-15 minutes. Wipe it off with a cotton pad after 10 minutes.

2. Green Tea Bags

Green tea bags help in reducing the dark circles under your eyes, since it contains properties that keep your eyes refreshed and thus help in reducing the appearance of dark circles.

All you need is 2 green tea bags. Dip the tea bags in water and refrigerate for half an hour. Next, place these tea bags on your eyes and leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash your face in normal water after this. You can use this once in a day.

3. Honey

Honey works well in nourishing and soothing the skin. The antioxidant properties in honey will help in the reducing the appearance of dark circle in no time.

Apply some organic honey under your eyes and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse it off in normal water and pat dry. You can use this twice every day for faster results.

4. Potato

We all know the brightening agents in potato can help to lighten dark skin. Potato will also reduce the puffiness of the eyes, let's see how you could use this.

Take a potato and refrigerate it for an hour. Next, peel off the potato and grate it to extract the juice. Apply this juice under your eyes, with the help of a cotton dip. Leave this overnight and wash it off in the morning in warm water. You can use this remedy every day for better results.

5. Milk

Milk helps in moisturizing the skin, as it has lactic acid. Hence, it helps in reducing dark circles and puffiness of the eyes naturally.

All you need is some chilled milk. Dip a cotton pad in the chilled milk and place it under your eyes and leave it on for 15 minutes. You can follow this twice or thrice in the day for faster and better results. The more you use, the faster this remedy works.

6. Lemon Juice

We already know that lemon juice contains vitamin C, which helps in brightening the skin and thus in removing the appearance of dark circles.

Apply some lemon juice under your eyes with a cotton swab. Leave this on for 10 minutes and rinse it off in normal water. You can repeat this twice every day in the morning and night. Make sure that you apply some moisturizer after washing it off, since there are chances of your skin becoming dry.

7. Mint Leaves

Mint leaves also contain vitamin C that helps in removing the dark circles and in making your skin healthy.

All you require is a handful of mint leaves. Crush some mint leaves and add a few drops of water to make a paste. Apply this paste under your eyes and leave it on for about 10 minutes and rinse it off in cold water. Do this every night before you go to bed.

8. Turmeric

Turmeric has natural skin-brightening agents that will reduce the appearance of dull and dark skin.

Mix 1/4th spoon of turmeric with 1 spoon of coconut oil or almond oil. Mix them well and apply this paste on your under-eye area. Wash it off after 10 minutes in normal water. Repeat this twice or thrice in a week for better results.