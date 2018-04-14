Easy And Quick Winged Eyeliner Tips And Tricks For Beginners

It has been correctly said that it is the eyes of a woman that convey what is inside her heart. Hence, it is but natural that when you notice an individual for the first time, it is their eyes that appeal to you the most.

Women are by far the most image-conscious creatures in this universe. They are the first ones to make a note of the fact that eyes are not merely for seeing and that when you meet a person for the first time, your eyes are the first thing that they notice about you. That is why, they go to lengths to ensure that their eye looks picture perfect.

One of the easiest ways to do so would be by applying an eyeliner to the eyes. This not just makes the eye look bold but also ensures that all the shortcomings of the eye are well hidden. Thus, it will not be too far flung to say that the eyeliner is a magical product in itself. However, on a sad note, the usage of the same is not very simple.

This is all the way truer in case of a beginner. Please note that a beginner may not necessarily be a teenager; it may well be a 45-year-old woman who is applying makeup for the first time. To help such women not just apply normal eyeliner but also master the winged eyeliner look, here are some tips and tricks.

For The Upper Lash, Go For A Pencil Liner

Draw a base for your eyeliner by drawing a thin line. Make sure that this line is as close to your eyelash. Do not worry about the fineness of this line at this point. Since it is just a base, you will end up running your liner over the same, a little bit of roughness at this point will not do you any harm.

Decide How Far The Wing Should Go

Once you have drawn the bottom line, point it diagonally up and make it continue upwards to the point where you would want your wings to extend. Women who have a hoodies eyelid should be all the way more conscious at this point. Such women have to ensure that the angle of the wings is more outwards than upwards. If such a thing is not done, the liner will end up coming in contact with the hoodies part of the lid, which will, in turn, result in the same getting mixed.

Start Drawing It Out

You can start off with the tip of the eyeliner line and carve out a diagonal line. The line should be heading in the direction of the end of the eyebrow. It is understandable that for beginners it is often difficult to get this particular act in the first stroke. In case you do not make it, please do not get disappointed. Use a cotton dabbed in cleansing milk to wipe it off and then try again.

Identify The Type Of Winged Eyeliner That You Want

It is important to understand that winged eyeliners come in various shapes and that there is a specific occasion wherein each of these need to be applied. As for example, if you want to go for a dramatic evening party look, you might want to go for a long wing that extends all the way up to just below your brow bone. If you want a more subtle look, go for a shot line. However, irrespective of the look you want, make sure that you do not end up extending your wings all the way up to the eyebrow itself.

Draw A Straight Line

This line must come all the way from the tip that you have left earlier to the middle of your eyebrows. The straighter this line, the finer your wings will be. Again, do not expect perfection in the first attempt and remember that perseverance is the key here. For both your eyes, make sure that you draw this line with your dominant hand (this means that if you are right-handed, you must use your right hand and vice versa). If you are not confident about this step, try to practice this repeatedly with a liner pencil, wiping off the imperfect ones with cotton dabbed in cleansing milk. Doing this repeatedly for four to five days will give you the desired perfection.

Fill In The Empty Spaces

This is perhaps the easiest step in the entire process. Here, all you have to do is grab your eyeliner and fill in the winged eye outline that you had just created. The trick here is to fill in the gaps as close as possible, so that the skin does not peep out. Try to blend your eyelashes into the eyeliner. To make such a thing possible, choose your choice of eyeliner (which may be a dry pencil type or that of a liquid base).

Thicken Your Inner Eyelid

By now your winged eyeliner is complete. With that artwork of yours, people will not be able to tell that you are a beginner in this field. To make matters look more professional, use short strokes of the eyeliner to smoothen the corner between the liner on the upper lash and at the end of the wing. This will make it look like the wings are gradually getting thinner

Make Yourself Comfortable

To be able to carry out any form of makeup, it is important to have a proper lighting. Make sure you have access to a good mirror that focuses exclusively on your eyes. Also, do not do the makeup if you are stressed. Stress will have its impact on your nerves, which will, in turn, lead to your hands being less stable. This will create imperfect wings and your eyes will look dark. Make sure that such a thing does not happen and as a beginner when you go for your first strokes, you do so only when you are in a stable state of mind and body.