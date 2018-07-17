5 Ways To Use Camphor For Skin Care

With the very mention of the word camphor, also known as 'karpur', we associate it with religious rituals. But, did you know camphor has a major role to play in skin care too?

Camphor is available in the form of oil or pellets. Camphor oil is extracted from the 'Cinnamomum camphora tree' and therefore has effective and natural therapeutic properties. Ayurveda depends heavily on camphor for most of its treatments.

Apart from relieving joint pain and treating dandruff, camphor also helps fight skin infections, treats acne, and reduces blemishes. What's more, it is as effective as all those cosmetics, and you don't have to spend a fortune. It is easily available too.

Well, that's impressive, isn't it? Through this article, you will know more about the skin benefits of camphor, and how it can be used in skin care.

Skin Benefits And Ways To Use Campor

1. It Helps Fight Acne

Camphor has a cooling effect, just like mint and neem. It is also anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antiseptic and anti-fungal, which makes it beneficial to fight acne and skin infections. Hence, you can get rid of acne by using camphor.

It reduces the associated irritation and redness too. When the vapour-rub is done on a daily basis, it reduces acne, brings down the pain and inflammation, and works wonders.

How To Use:

Camphor is used in the form of oil, which is rich in antioxidants and prevents skin damage. To use it for acne treatment, mix one cup of coconut oil with a teaspoon of camphor oil and store in an airtight container.

Use one teaspoon of this blend and massage on the affected area. Leave it on overnight and wash off the next morning. Do this daily to see results.

2. Soothes Burns and Relieves Itching

Camphor can be used in the treatment of minor burns, and it removes scars too. Due to its cooling and calming effect on the skin and nerves, it is also used to treat insect bites and any associated itching.

How To Use:

Just dissolve a small amount of camphor in water and directly apply on the affected area. However, for the scar to disappear, this should be done daily. This method also helps to reduce itching.

3. Fades Acne Scars And Blemishes

While camphor oil is ideal for treatment of acne, what do you do if you have a lot of acne marks or blemishes? In that case, use camphor in your face packs.

How To Use

In case you have plenty of acne marks, you can make a face pack with a little clove powder, multani mitti (fuller's earth), and add a pinch of camphor. Use a few drops of rosewater to make a thick paste. Leave it on the skin until its dries and wash off.

Alternatively, use it as a toner, by mixing equal quantities of rose water and mint juice and a pinch of camphor.

4. Treats Infections

The calming effect of camphor helps it in being used to treat any kind of fungal and bacterial infections. Therefore, it is often seen as an ingredient used in the cosmetic industry.

For instance, if you do not keep your feet dry after washing, to prevent moisture and sweat, there will be bacterial accumulation on the damp skin surface, which may lead to fungal infections. But, camphor pellets are effective in treating such infections.

How To Use:

Mix camphor pellets in water and apply directly on the afflicted area that has an infection. Gently wash off after it dries off. Alternatively, camphor oil can also be applied directly on the affected area to treat fungal infections.

5. Relieves Pain, Inflammation And Eczema Symptoms

When applied topically on the skin, camphor can help in relieving pain and inflammation. It numbs the sensory nerve endings of the skin, relieving pain and inflammation and preventing redness.

Camphor also helps in relieving eczema symptoms in kids and adults by reducing pain and inflammation associated with the condition.

How To Use:

Use camphor oil on the skin to relieve pain, inflammation and discomfort.

Note:

1. Camphor oil should not be applied directly on broken skin. It can enter the body through the skin and lead to poisoning.

2. Always test whether you are allergic to camphor before using it to treat skin conditions, as it may aggravate the skin condition, in case you are allergic to it.