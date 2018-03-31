Want To Get Rid Of Dark Lips? Try These Effective Home Remedies

Dark lips have become a reality for most women these days. And, to make lips appear pink and luscious, they have to rely on cosmetic products like lipsticks, tinted lip balms, etc.

Fortunately, getting rid of dark lips is an achievable task. But, before we let you know about the way to treat this beauty problem, it is important to know what causes darkening of the lips.

While there are tons of factors that can lead to dark lips, the most common ones are smoking, excessive consumption of tea and coffee, sun damage, lack of proper care, etc. These habits not only lead to lip discolouration but also make it rough and dry.

Now that we've mentioned the causes, let us tell you about the remedies that can treat this beauty problem and help you get naturally pink lips.

There are certain remedies, easily available at home, that are laden with antibacterial properties and also act as exfoliating agents. These remedies can eliminate the build-up of impurities in your lips and reveal pretty-looking, pink lips.

Here, we've mentioned those remedies and the way to use them. Try them to get flaunt-worthy lips.

1. Beetroot

Beetroot is one remedy that is often cited as a true favourite for lip care purposes. Just cut a thin slice of beetroot and rub it all over your lips. Allow the juice to stay on for about 10 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

Try using this remedy at least twice in a day to banish dark lips within days.

2. Tomato

Tomato pulp is another effective remedy that can lighten dark lips. Just extract fresh tomato pulp and rub it all over your lips. Once done, rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

Use this method 2-3 times in a day to get rosy pink lips in just a few days.

3. Rose Water

Rose water is a versatile remedy that can improve the appearance of your lips. From removing the dark skin on your lips to preventing it from becoming dry, rose water can do it all.

Soak a cotton ball into rose water and dab it all over your lips. Use this method multiple times in a day to get gorgeous lips.

4. Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel is a powerhouse of antioxidants that can eliminate the grime from your lips and reveal a natural rosy hue. Just scoop out the gel from an aloe vera plant. Smear it all over your lips and let it stay on for 20-25 minutes before washing it off.

For getting rid of unsightly dark lips, just try using this method at least once a day.

5. Pomegranate

Pomegranate juice can do wonders on the state of dark lips by removing dark skin and boosting the overall hydration of the lips. Just soak a cotton ball in pomegranate juice and dab it onto your lips.

Leave the juice on for a good 20 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water. Try using this method 4-5 times in a week for getting speedy results.

6. Sugar

Sugar can act as an exfoliating agent and remove dirt and impurities that lead to dark lips. Just create a blend of 1 teaspoon of granulated sugar and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.

Gently scrub your lips with the prepared material. Once done, rinse off the residue with lukewarm water. Use this homemade scrub at least 2-3 times in a week to banish dark lips for good.

7. Honey

Honey is a humectant and is laden with antibacterial properties. These features of honey enable it to effectively treat issues like dark lips. Take a little bit of honey and apply it all over your lips.

Massage with your fingertips for a little while before rinsing it off with cold water.

8. Olive Oil

Olive oil is often used to combat chapped lips, however, this natural oil can also fight off free radicals that damage the skin on the lips, thereby leading to dark lips.

Just smear olive oil onto your lips before going to bed. In the morning, rinse with lukewarm water. Repeat this on a daily basis to get the desired outcome.