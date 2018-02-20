Subscribe to Boldsky
Top Ways To Use Baking Soda For Dark Underarms

By: Somya Ojha

Do you shy away from wearing sleeveless tops and dresses because of the dark skin on your underarms? If so, then do read on, as today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about the ways in which you can lighten dark underarms with the help of a simple yet effective remedy.

The remedy we're talking about is baking soda. Yep, you read that right. Often used for cooking and baking purposes, baking soda is a true favourite remedy that can banish dark skin from the armpits.

Accumulation of dead skin cells and shaving are considered to be the most common factors for darkening the skin on the underarms.

It acts as an exfoliating agent and eliminates dark skin cells from the underarms whilst lightening its appearance. Also, it is a rich source of antibacterial properties that can keep infections at bay and help you get healthy and flaunt-worthy underarms.

Here are the top ways to use baking soda for underarm-whitening purposes. Give any of the following methods a try to be able to flaunt smooth and fair underarms.

Note: Test any of the following concoctions on a patch of skin prior to applying it all over your underarms.

1. Baking Soda Paste

How To Use:

- Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda with 2 tablespoons of water

- Slather it all over the underarms and massage gently for a few minutes.

- Leave it there for another 15 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

In a week, try using this homemade paste at least 3-4 times for whiter underarms.

2. Baking Soda With Coconut Oil

How To Use:

- Prepare a mix of 1 tablespoon of baking soda and 3-4 teaspoons of coconut oil.

- Smear the resulting paste all over the underarm area.

- Gently rub for a few minutes before leaving it there for 10-15 minutes.

- Rinse off with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

Twice a week, treat your dark underarms with this homemade concoction for effective results.

3. Baking Soda With Glycerin

How To Use:

- Create a blend of 2 teaspoons of baking soda with 1 teaspoon of glycerin and 2 tablespoons of rose water.

- Apply the resulting material all over the affected area.

- Allow it to dry for 15 minutes before washing it off with a light cleanser and tepid water.

Frequency:

Weekly application of this homemade paste can yield great results.

4. Baking Soda With Cornstarch And Vitamin E Oil

How To Use:

- Combine 1 tablespoon of baking soda with 1 teaspoon of cornstarch and oil extracted from 2 vitamin E capsules.

- Smear the prepared blend all over your underarms.

- Gently massage for a few minutes before leaving it there for another 15 minutes.

- Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

Biweekly usage of this baking soda paste can lighten dark underarms.

5. Baking Soda With Milk

How To Use:

- Merge 2 teaspoons of baking soda with 2-3 tablespoons of raw milk.

- Slather the material on your armpits.

- Leave it there for 15 minutes.

- Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

Twice a week, pamper your underarms with this homemade paste for effective results.

6. Baking Soda With Cucumber

How To Use:

- Combine 2 teaspoons of baking soda with 2-3 tablespoons of cucumber pulp.

- Smear the resulting paste all over the troubled area.

- Keep it there for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with tepid water.

Frequency:

Weekly application of this incredible paste can help you get rid of dark skin from the armpits.

7. Baking Soda With Avocado

How To Use:

- Thoroughly mash a ripe avocado and mix the paste with 2 tablespoons of baking soda.

- Apply the resulting material to your dark armpits.

- Let it stay there for 20 minutes prior to rinsing with a light cleanser and tepid water.

Frequency:

Twice a month, treat your dark armpits with this homemade concoction to get great results.

