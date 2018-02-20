Top Ways To Use Baking Soda For Dark Underarms

Do you shy away from wearing sleeveless tops and dresses because of the dark skin on your underarms? If so, then do read on, as today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about the ways in which you can lighten dark underarms with the help of a simple yet effective remedy.

The remedy we're talking about is baking soda. Yep, you read that right. Often used for cooking and baking purposes, baking soda is a true favourite remedy that can banish dark skin from the armpits.

Accumulation of dead skin cells and shaving are considered to be the most common factors for darkening the skin on the underarms.

It acts as an exfoliating agent and eliminates dark skin cells from the underarms whilst lightening its appearance. Also, it is a rich source of antibacterial properties that can keep infections at bay and help you get healthy and flaunt-worthy underarms.

Here are the top ways to use baking soda for underarm-whitening purposes. Give any of the following methods a try to be able to flaunt smooth and fair underarms.

Note: Test any of the following concoctions on a patch of skin prior to applying it all over your underarms.