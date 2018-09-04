Tips And Tricks To Get Rid Of Bacne (Back Acne) Fast

Bacne or back acne can be irritating enough at times. But the fact is that most of us have faced this particular issue at some point or the other in our life. Back acne appears usually when there are clogged and unclean pores, lack of hygiene, climate change, overuse of chemical-infused products, etc.
When excess sebum is produced on the skin it causes clogged pores and dead cells which are the major reasons for acne and breakouts. If proper care is given at the right time, we can easily get rid of acne and breakouts. So making changes to your lifestyle and following some home remedies can always help.
Below are some tips and tricks that you can use or adapt in your daily routine to treat back acne effectively. Let us see what these tips are and how to control back acne. Read on!
Exfoliate Regularly
The main reason behind bacne are clogged pores. Just like your face, your skin on the back also tends to get oily which is one of the main causes of acne. Excess oil secretion (sebum) increase the chances of back acne. Regular exfoliation is important in order to unclog the pores. You can use your favourite scrub for exfoliation regularly. Apart from treating back acne, this will also help in getting rid of dead skin cells. At least try to exfoliate your skin at least once a week.
Allow Your Skin To Breathe
Did you know wearing your favourite bodycon dress would also cause back acne? Yes, you heard that right. Wearing tight-fitted clothes will trap the excess sweat and this will ultimately lead to breakouts that will spread in the whole area. And if you are suffering from back acne it is time to give up those tight-fitting clothes of yours.
Do Not Forget To Take A Shower Post Workout
As mentioned before when sweat gets accumulated on the skin, this will lead to acne and breakouts. While you are busy maintaining your body, do not miss out on these small things. Make sure that you take a shower right after your workout in order to prevent acne from appearing on your back. If not it will lead to serious skin-related issues.
Use A Soft Cloth
Wiping your skin vigorously right after the shower with a rough cloth may further worsen the situation. Proper care needs to be taken to prevent the acne from spreading over the back. For this, make sure that you only use a soft cloth to wipe off the excess water gently after the bath. Always make sure that you are gentle on the skin.
Apply Lotion
Using body lotions will not only help in keeping the skin hydrated and moisturised but also helps in treating acne. Not dehydrating your skin properly will lead to excess secretion of oil by your sebaceous glands which will cause acne and breakouts. So make it a point to apply body lotion on a regular basis to avoid back acne.
Stop Picking Your Acne
In order to prevent further acne and pimples, it is important to avoid picking your back acne just like you do to any other part of your body. This is because picking your acne spreads bacteria and cause acne again. So the next time you are provoked to pick your acne, think about the aftereffect.
Remember To Wash Off The Conditioner
There are chances that when you apply conditioner on your hair, it sits directly on your back. Sometimes this can also cause acne on your back. So how to avoid it? Whenever you apply conditioner make sure that you tie up your hair or cover it with a shower cap to prevent it from falling on your back. Conditioners contain chemicals and this can cause irritation to your skin.
If you do not find any change after incorporating the above tips, it is recommended to consult a dermatologist as early as possible. And if you find these tips helpful do let us know by leaving feedback in the comment section below.
Related Articles
- Scanty Eyebrows? Try This Instant & Effective Onion Juice Hack!
-
- Sonam Kapoor's Perfect Pink Lipstick Gave Us Some Serious Beauty Goals
- Beauty Tips From Your Kitchen For All Skin Types
- Did You Know About Microneedling And Its Amazing Benefits?
- Beauty Benefits Of Drumsticks (Moringa) That You Didn't Know
- What Is Banana Powder & Why Does It Deserve A Place In Your Make-up Routine?
- Kareena Kapoor Reveals The Secret Behind Her Glowing Skin
- 3 Amazing Beauty Remedies Using Mosambi (Sweet Lime)
- Ever Tried Using Clay & Aspirin Face Wash For Oily Skin?
- How To Use Nutmeg (Jaiphal) For Skin?
- Best Natural Remedies To Treat Heat Boils
- Beauty Secrets Of Romans You Probably Didn't Know