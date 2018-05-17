These Remedies Will Treat Blemishes On Your Face

Blemishes can be embarrassing at times. It can effect our confidence to appear in a public function. However refraining yourself for such events is nit the solution for this.

Blemishes are patches and discoloration caused on the skin. This can be due to several reasons like acne, pimples, black spots, black heads etc. These can also occur due to pigmentation.

When your skin is clogged with dead skin cells, you can notice blemishes on your face.

Though there are ready made products available in the market, you can simply get rid of these with simple home remedies. Here are simple ways to treat blemishes on your face with natural ingredients.

Baking Soda

Ingredients

1 tsp baking soda

Olive Oil

How To Do:

Take 1 tbsp baking soda in a bowl. Mix it together with few drops of olive oil. If you do not have olive oil you can also use water. Apply this paste on the affected area and leave it on for 5-10 minutes. After 10 minutes wash this off using normal water. You can repeat this remedy twice a week for better results.

Egg Whites

Ingredients

1 egg white

A face pack brush

How To Do:

Separate egg white from an egg. Apply this on cleansed face with the help of a face pack brush. Wait for 10 minute and let it dry. After 10 minutes wash it off using normal water. Make sure that you apply a moisturizer after this. You can use this remedy twice a week.

Aloe Vera

Ingredients

Fresh aloe vera leaf

How To Do:

Cut a fresh aloe vera gel and take out the gel from it. Apply an even layer of this gel on your face and let it stay for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes you can wash it off in normal water. You can also leave it overnight if you want. Applying this once in everyday will give you quick results.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Ingredients

Apple cider vinegar

Water

Spray bottle

How To Do:

Mix equal amount of apple cider vinegar and water in a bowl and pour it in to a spray bottle. You can spray this solution on your face at least twice in every week to get rid of blemishes.

Honey

Ingredients

Honey

How To Do

You can simply take some honey and apply it on the affected areas. Gently massage in a circular motion for few minutes. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash it off and pat dry. You can apply honey everyday to remove blemishes quickly.

Lemon Juice

Ingredients

Lemon juice

How To Do

Cut a lemon in to half and squeeze some fresh lemon juice. Apply this generously on your face and let it stay for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes wash it off in lukewarm water. Since lemon juice contains bleaching agent this will help you in removing blemishes quickly if used regularly.

Toothpaste

Ingredients

White toothpaste

How To Do

Just apply some white toothpaste on the affected area. Let it dry for 10 minutes. Rinse it off in normal water after that. Make sure that you use only white toothpaste. You can do this once in a day.

Papaya

Ingredients

Papaya

Honey

How To Do

You can simply blend papaya and apply the pulp on your face and wash it off after 20 minutes. You can also use an alternative papaya face pack.

All you need for this is papaya pulp and a few drops of fresh lemon juice. Mix both the ingredients well and apply an even layer on your face. Wait for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, rinse it off.