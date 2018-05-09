These All Natural Make Up Removers Will Leave Your Skin Clean

Who doesn't like to put some make up to look beautiful and confident? We all use make up in our day to day life, whether it's basic or an event-ready look.

But how many of you out there make this skin care blunder of not removing make up? Yes, the consequences of not wiping off your make up is more than your think. It leads to several skin-related issues like acne or breakouts, skin rashes, infections and more importantly it will increase the chances of your skin looking older and aged early.

There are umpteen number of branded and non-branded make up removers available in the market today. But why to choose those when you have natural make up removers right there at your home? Yes, you heard that right. We can make simple and natural make up removers with ingredients that are available at our home.

Here are some all natural make up removers to try out at home.

Raw Milk And Honey

You can make this simple make up remover potion by mixing together milk and honey. In a bowl, add 1 tbsp of milk. Add a spoon of honey and mix both the ingredients well. Apply the mixture on your face and wipe it off with a cotton pad/ball. This make up remover is best suitable for sensitive skin. This will help in removing the make up.

Honey And Baking Soda

This homemade make up remover will help you in removing the most stubborn make up easily. All you require for this natural make up remover is honey and baking soda. In a washcloth pour few drop of honey. Sprinkle some baking soda on top of that. Wipe your make up with this and you'll see the difference.

Olive Oil And Aloe Vera

Olive oil is an excellent make up remover if you have an oily and sensitive skin. For this natural make up remover you need olive oil and aloe vera. Mix together 1 spoon of olive oil and 1 spoon of aloe vera gel together. Apply this mixture on your face and neck. Wipe it off with a cotton pad or ball.

Aloe Vera

Cut open a fresh aloe vera leaf and take out the gel from it. You can also use ready made aloe vera gel which is easily available in the stores if you do not have fresh aloe vera leaf. Add 1 tbsp aloe vera gel and dilute it with water so that you get a solution. With the help of a cotton pad wipe off your make up with this. Aloe vera is best known for cleaning the skin and keeping it fresh.

Milk And Almond Oil

This natural home made make up remover will leave your skin hydrated and fresh. In a bowl add 1 tbsp of raw milk. Next, add few drops of almond oil and mix them well. Dip a cotton pad into the mixture and wipe your make up off. After wiping off the make up rinse your face with lukewarm water.

Coconut Oil And Honey

Coconut oil does wonders on your skin. The properties contained in coconut oil help in keeping the skin moisturized. Mix together 1 tbsp of honey and 1 tbsp of coconut oil. Dab a cotton pad and apply it on your face. This mask will help you in removing heavy make up in no time.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains agents that help in removing excess dirt and oil on the skin. Mix 1 tbsp of apple cider vinegar and dilute it with water. Dip a cotton pad into it and apply it on your face and wipe it off.

Petroleum Jelly

Petroleum jelly is one of the best make up removers, especially for eyemake up. Compared to other make up, eye make up seems to be the most stubborn to remove. However, petroleum jelly comes in rescue in that case. Apply some petroleum jelly on your eyes. With the help of a cotton pad wipe it off. You can use this all over your face as well.

Yogurt

Yogurt contains lactic acid that helps in removing dead skin cells and hence cleansing the face. Just take a cotton pad and dip it into plain, unflavoured yogurt. Just wipe off your make up with this and you'll see the magic.

Cucumber

Cucumber also keeps the skin hydrated and helps in removing excess oil and dirt from the skin.

Cut a cucumber into small pieces. Rub the pieces directly on your face to remove the make up. You can also blend the cucumber to form a paste and then apply it on your face and neck. Either way cucumber works incredibly on the skin.