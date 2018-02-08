10 Super-effective Kitchen Ingredients For Treating Different Skin Problems

1. Egg White For Treating Large Pores

Enriched with skin-benefiting proteins, an egg white can cleanse and close up large pores.

How To Use:

Apply a thin layer of egg white on your slightly wet facial skin. Let it stay there till it dries off. Once done, wash it off with tepid water. Weekly application of this remedy can yield great results.

2. Cucumber For Curbing Dark Circles

Cucumber is a powerhouse of antioxidants that can effectively lighten the dark circles under your eyes.

How To Use:

Cut 2 thin slices of cucumber and place them on your eyes. After 20-25 minutes, remove the slices and rinse your skin with lukewarm water. For best results, try to use this kitchen ingredient at least 3-4 times in a day.

3. Potatoes For Preventing Skin Pigmentation

The presence of bleaching agents in potato makes it an incredibly effective remedy for treating skin pigmentation.

How To Use:

Extract potato juice and rinse your skin with it. Follow up by rinsing your skin with lukewarm water. Repeat this method twice a week to get effective results.

4. Baking Soda For Dead Skin Cell Removal

Baking soda acts as an exfoliating agent. It can effectively remove dead skin cells accumulated in the skin pores.

How To Use:

Mix ½ teaspoon of baking soda with 2 teaspoons of water. Apply the paste to your skin and massage for 2-3 minutes before rinsing your skin with lukewarm water. Weekly application of this homemade paste can prevent a build-up of dead skin cells in your skin pores.

5. Tomatoes For Treating Sun Tan

The healing properties of a tomato enable it to treat sun tan better than most store-bought products.

How To Use:

Extract fresh tomato pulp and slather it all over the affected area. Let it sit there for 15-20 minutes before rinsing your skin with lukewarm water. In a week, try this remedy 2-3 times for visible results.

6. Turmeric Powder For Preventing Acne Breakouts

This age-old remedy can combat acne better than most of the store-bought products. And, regular usage of this natural ingredient can keep acne breakouts at bay.

How To Use:

Combine a pinch of turmeric powder with 1 teaspoon of rose water and apply the prepared paste all over your facial skin. After 5-10 minutes, rinse your skin with tepid water.

7. Gram Flour For Oily Skin

Gram flour contains antioxidants that can absorb excess sebum or oil from your skin and help it become grease-free.

How To Use:

Mix ½ teaspoon of gram flour with 1 tablespoon of water. Apply the paste on your skin and after 10 minutes, wash it off with a light face wash and lukewarm water.

8. Mayonnaise For Dull Skin

Loaded with protein, mayonnaise is another kitchen ingredient that can impart a glow on your skin and prevent it from looking lifeless.

How To Use:

Take a little bit of mayo and smear it on your slightly wet facial skin. Let it sit there for 5 minutes prior to rinsing your skin with lukewarm water.

9. Aloe Vera Gel For Treating Acne Scars

Acne scars can be quite stubborn and may take weeks to go away. However, the antioxidants present in aloe vera gel can lighten the prominence of acne scars in a short period of time.

How To Use:

Scoop out the fresh gel from an aloe vera plant and smear it all over your skin. Allow it to stay there for an hour, prior to rinsing your skin with lukewarm water. Use it once a day for speedy results.

10. Bananas For Dry Skin

Bananas can act as natural moisturizers and soften the skin's texture, whilst keeping dryness at bay.

How To Use:

Mash a ripe banana and massage the resulting paste all over your facial skin. Leave it there for 15-20 minutes, before rinsing your skin with lukewarm water.