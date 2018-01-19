10 Deep Cleansing Mud Mask Recipes For Clean Skin

Deep cleansing is a skin treatment essential for keeping the pores clean and clear. It can not only get the gunk out of your skin but also nourish it and ward off unsightly breakouts.
A lot of women all over the world prefer visiting a salon for getting a deep cleansing treatment on a monthly basis. However, before the advent of modern skin care treatments and beauty products, women used to rely on natural ingredients such as mud to detoxify their skin and make sure that the pores stay squeaky clean.
A natural source of exfoliating agents, mud has been around since time immemorial and has been used by countless women for boosting the skin's overall health.
Moreover, there are various types of muds that can be used for deep cleansing treatment. Replete with minerals and nutrients, muds like fuller's earth, bentonite clay, etc., are considered to be miracle workers for the skin.
And, today at Boldsky, we've curated a list of deep cleansing mud masks that you can easily make at home.
Once a month, treat your skin with any of the following mud masks to make sure that your skin looks its absolute best at all times.
Take a look at the recipes here:
Note: It is highly recommended to test any of the following masks on a patch of your skin prior to applying it all over your face.
1. Fuller’s Earth + Aloe Vera Gel
- Combine 1 teaspoon of fuller's earth with 2-3 teaspoons of aloe vera gel.
- Slather the prepared mask all over your freshly cleaned face.
- After 10 minutes, use lukewarm water to rinse off the residue.
2. Bentonite Clay - Honey + Lavender Essential Oil
- Create a blend of ½ teaspoon of Bentonite clay, 2 teaspoons of honey and 2-3 drops of lavender essential oil.
- Use a clean paintbrush to spread a thin layer of the resulting mask on your facial skin.
- Allow it to dry for 5-10 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.
3. Green Clay - Oatmeal + Chamomile Tea
- Put 1/2 teaspoon of green clay along with ½ teaspoon of oatmeal and 2-3 teaspoons of chamomile tea in a bowl.
- Stir for a while before applying the resulting mask to your face.
- Let it dry for about 5 minutes before rinsing off the residue with lukewarm water.
4. Black Mud + Cucumber Paste
- Just mix 1 teaspoon of black mud with 1 tablespoon of cucumber paste.
- Spread the prepared mask all over your face.
- Leave it there for a good 10-15 minutes before washing away the residue with lukewarm water.
5. Rhassoul Clay + Olive Oil
- Merge 1 teaspoon of Rhassoul clay with 2 teaspoons of olive oil.
- Once done, evenly spread the resulting material on your face.
- Keep it on for a good 10 minutes before rinsing off the residue with lukewarm water.
6. Alpine Moor Mud - Neem Powder + Coconut Oil
- Simply combine 1 teaspoon of alpine moor mud with ½ teaspoon of neem powder, 2 teaspoons of coconut oil and 1 tablespoon of rose water.
- Apply the mask on your slightly wet face.
- Permit the mask to work its wonders for about 10 minutes before rinsing off the residue with tepid water.
7. White Kaolin Clay - Vitamin E Oil + Rose Water
- Take ½ teaspoon of white kaolin clay and mix it with the oil scooped out from a vitamin E capsule and 2 teaspoons of rose water.
- Use a paintbrush to apply the prepared mask on your face.
- Leave it on for 10 minutes before using lukewarm water to rinse off the residue from your skin.
8. French Red Clay + Green Tea
- Take a bowl, put ½ teaspoon of French red clay and 2-3 teaspoons of green tea in it.
- Stir thoroughly for a little while before evenly spreading it all over your facial skin.
- Allow it to dry for a good 5-10 minutes before rinsing off the residue with lukewarm water.
9. Fuller’s Earth - Gram Flour + Tomato Pulp
- Create a concoction of 1 teaspoon of fuller's earth with ½ teaspoon of gram flour and 3 teaspoons of tomato pulp.
- Smear the prepared mask on your skin.
- Let it stay on for 10 minutes prior to rinsing your skin with lukewarm water.
10. Black Mud - Tea Tree Essential Oil + Almond Oil
- Put ½ teaspoon of black mud in a bowl and add 1 teaspoon of almond oil as well as 3 drops of tea tree oil to it.
- Stir for a while prior to slathering the resulting material on your face.
- Leave the mask on for 10 minutes before washing your face with tepid water.