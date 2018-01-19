10 Deep Cleansing Mud Mask Recipes For Clean Skin

Deep cleansing is a skin treatment essential for keeping the pores clean and clear. It can not only get the gunk out of your skin but also nourish it and ward off unsightly breakouts.

A lot of women all over the world prefer visiting a salon for getting a deep cleansing treatment on a monthly basis. However, before the advent of modern skin care treatments and beauty products, women used to rely on natural ingredients such as mud to detoxify their skin and make sure that the pores stay squeaky clean.

A natural source of exfoliating agents, mud has been around since time immemorial and has been used by countless women for boosting the skin's overall health.

Moreover, there are various types of muds that can be used for deep cleansing treatment. Replete with minerals and nutrients, muds like fuller's earth, bentonite clay, etc., are considered to be miracle workers for the skin.

And, today at Boldsky, we've curated a list of deep cleansing mud masks that you can easily make at home.

Once a month, treat your skin with any of the following mud masks to make sure that your skin looks its absolute best at all times.

Take a look at the recipes here:

Note: It is highly recommended to test any of the following masks on a patch of your skin prior to applying it all over your face.