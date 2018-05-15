Summer Face Packs For Oily Skin

Summer season always demands a special care for the skin. It's that time of the year where you give extra care and pampering, in order to protect the skin from the scorching sun.

Although it is applicable to all skin types, oily skin specially needs some extra protection. Oily skin is prone to acne or breakouts, greasy skin, zits, dark patches, etc. All these skin issues will affect our personality and confidence.

Though there are several products available in the market, these can turn out to have side effects in the long run. Why to worry when you can get permanent solutions sitting back at home? Yes, you read that right!

Here are some face packs that you can try out this summer to get rid of oily skin.

Rice Flour And Turmeric

The beauty benefits of turmeric are well known. Turmeric contains antibacterial and antiseptic properties. Rice flour helps to open the pores and removes dead skin cells.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp rice flour

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 spoon honey

Method:

1. In a bowl, add 1 tbsp rice flour.

2. Add turmeric powder and honey to make a paste.

3. If you feel the mask is too thick, you can add some water to loosen it.

4. Apply this thick paste all over your face and neck.

5. Wait for 20 minutes and rinse it off in normal water.

Egg White And Gram Flour

Gram flour acts as an exfoliator that helps in getting rid of the dead skin cells. Egg whites contain vitamin A that helps in fading out the blemishes and tightening the skin.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp gram flour

1 tbsp egg white

1 tbsp multani mitti

1 tbsp honey

Method:

1. Add together all the above-mentioned ingredients in a bowl.

2. Mix them well to form a thick paste.

3. Apply this on clean face and neck.

4. Leave it on for 30 minutes.

5. Wash it off in normal water.

Lemon Juice And Oatmeal

Oatmeal helps in absorbing excess oil from the skin. This scrub not only helps in exfoliating but also helps in brightening the skin, as it contains lemon.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp oatmeal powder

Lemon juice

Method:

1. Blend oatmeal to form a powder.

2. Add a few drops of lemon juice to the powdered oats to make a paste.

3. Apply this on your face and scrub it gently for 5 minutes.

4. Leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse it off in normal water.

Honey And Lemon

The antioxidants in lemon and honey help in removing the tan and in brightening the skin. They also help in removing excess oil from the skin. Its natural skin-whitening properties will give you a fair and glowing skin.

Ingredients:

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp honey

Method:

1. Mix together 2 spoons of lemon juice and 1 spoon of honey.

2. Apply and gently massage this mixture on your face half an hour before going to bed every day.

3. After 30 minutes, wash it off in lukewarm water.

Orange Peel And Yogurt

This mask will help you to get rid of secretion of excess oil from the skin. Yogurt contains lactic acid that helps in removing the dead skin cells and thus brightens the skin.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp orange peel powder

2 tbsp of yogurt

Method:

1. Whisk the yogurt well in a bowl.

2. Add 3 tbsp of orange peel powder into the bowl.

3. Mix them well and apply it on the face and neck.

4. Let it dry for 30 minutes and rinse it off in lukewarm water.

Tomato Pulp

Tomato pulp also helps in getting rid of oily skin effectively.

Ingredients:

¼th cup tomato pulp

1 teaspoon honey

Method:

1. In a bowl, add tomato pulp and mix it with honey.

2. Apply the pack evenly on the skin. Leave it for 20 minutes.

3. Rinse off and pat dry after 20 minutes.

4. Tomato works great in removing the dead skin cells and also prevents the skin from tanning.