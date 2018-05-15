Skin Care Tips For The Monsoon

Monsoon is a season that demands extra care for the skin. It is the time when the immunity level of our body tends to be low. This can be due to infections that are surrounded everywhere. Just like how it affects our health, so it does to the skin.

If you do not take a proper care of your skin, it can lead to many other skin-related issues like rashes, pimples, eczema, etc. But these can be easily avoided by just following some basic skin care tips during the summer season.

This article will provide a guide on what to do and what not to do this season and how to take a proper care of your skin. So, let us see what they are.

Cleansing

Cleansing is very important for the skin, especially during the monsoon season. Make sure that you use a mild face wash to avoid any kind of an infection. If you use harsh products, it can affect your sensitive skin, especially during the monsoon season.

Toning

Toning helps to remove the excess dirt that cleansing could not do. Due to exposure to the rain, the skin pores tend to be clogged. Toning helps in hydrating the clogged pores. Do not forget to tone your skin once in a while for removing the excess dirt.

Exfoliation

Monsoon season have high chances of skin infections and bacteria. Exfoliation is necessary for maintaining the skin and removing the dead cells on your skin. Make sure that you exfoliate your skin once in a week to make your skin look fresh and healthy.

Drink Water

Drinking water helps in keeping the skin hydrated, especially during the monsoon season. Drinking 8-10 glasses of water in a day will help in keeping the skin healthy and keep all other skin problems away. This will also help in flushing away the toxins and maintaining a fresh-looking skin.

Avoid Makeup

It is recommended not to use makeup during the rainy season, as it is the time when our skin tends to face many skin-related issues. Just apply some lip gloss and a light powder when you step outside your home. Avoid using heavy makeup during this season.

Use Sunscreen

Sunscreen is an important skin care product that you cannot avoid. Be it any season, sunscreen is something which remains permanent throughout every season. It is a myth that sunscreen can only be used during the summer season. But it is a total misconception. So, choose a sunscreen suitable for your skin type and wear it whenever you step outside.

Homemade Face Packs

Pamper your skin with homemade face packs rather than using ready-made products from the market. Ready-made products in the long run may lead to side effects. Use homemade packs that have ingredients like honey, papaya, yogurt, fuller's earth (multhani mitti), etc., in this season.

Some Points

Make sure that you wash your face, feet and hands with lukewarm water as soon as you reach home. This will help in getting rid of the bacteria and other infections, especially during the monsoon season.

Avoid bleaching your face during the monsoons, as it can make your face look dry and rough.

Make sure that you use soap-free cleansers to keep your skin moisturized.

Avoid using dark-shaded lipsticks. Instead, use lip balms. If your lips are cracked, apply some coconut oil.

Keep your skin and body clean with regular waxing, manicures and pedicures.

Use an alcohol-free toner to prevent the dryness of your skin.

Wash your face 2-3 times in a day during the monsoon season.

Include fats in your diet to keep your skin moist and healthy.