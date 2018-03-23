Skin Care Mistakes That You Didn't Know You Were Making

1. Popping Your Pimples

It's a normal tendency for all of us to burst or pop pimples on our face when we see them. Well, let me tell you that this is going to put you into more trouble. When we pop out pimples, it may disappear for the first time but, beware, it's going to leave dark spots and scars on your skin. So, the next time, think before popping your pimples.

2. Sleeping With Your Makeup On

After a long tiring day, we become lazy to remove our makeup and directly go to sleep. Makeup will produce excess oil on the face and will leave your skin oily. This will eventually lead to inflammation of the skin and thus cause acne and pimples. So do not refrain from removing the makeup before you go to bed.

3. Not Drinking Enough Water

Water is very important to keep our body hydrated and moisturized. Dermatologists say that dehydrated skin gets duller, with wrinkles and pores becoming more prominent. So in order to avoid dry skin and ageing skin, it is advised to drink enough water to keep the skin hydrated.

4. Over-exfoliating

It is true that exfoliation helps in preventing the dead skin cells and in making our skin look brighter and even toned. By overdoing the exfoliation, it will further damage your skin. It is advised to exfoliate your skin once or twice in a week. For this, you can use homemade scrubs. One such scrub is a simple sugar scrub.

How To Do

This is the most easiest and effective scrub to use. All you need is 1 teaspoon of granulated sugar and 1-2 drops of lemon juice or orange juice. Mix both the ingredients well and gently scrub it on your face in a circular motion. And you can rinse it off in normal water. You can do this once in a week.

5. Not Getting Enough Sleep

For all those night owls out there, this is particularly for you. When you don't sleep enough, your skin doesn't have enough time to rest. A lack of sleep results in clogged pores, which in turn leads to breakouts. Make sure that you get a minimum of 7-8 hours of sleep in a day.

6. Wearing Unclean Glasses

For all those who wear glasses, keep in mind to clean your glasses regularly. If you don't, the dirt and bacteria that stay on your skin will lead to acne and pimples. So, do not take risk on your skin. Just take a few minutes to clean the glasses before you wear it.

7. Not Using A Sunscreen

Even after knowing how harmful the rays of the sun is for our skin, we tend to be careless about it. Sunscreen in one important thing that you should incorporate in your daily skin care routine. So, the next time you step out of your house, do not forget to put some sunscreen on.