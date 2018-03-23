Seven Coconut oil Treatments For Perfect Skin

1. For clear skin-

This would be like a scrub for clearer skin. For this you would need some honey, some oats and obviously coconut oil. Mix all of these together in a small bowl, the quantities of each depending on your skin and face length. Apply this to your face and rub in small circular motions to clear off dead skin. While both oatmeal and coconut oil are great skin exfoliators that are suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, honey helps moisturise the skin. This treatment is great for people who have any type of breakout like acne or even blackheads.

2. For dark spots-

Often, acne and other spots leave behind unsightly marks on our faces. For this treatment, you will need coconut oil, lavender essential oil and frankincense essential oil. Take all of these ingredients and put it in a dark coloured glass bottle with a dropper. Apply this every night before you go to sleep after cleansing your face. Be sure to massage it in so that your skin absorbs the oils in completely.

3. For dry skin-

For this, you will need some raw honey and some coconut oil. As we mentioned in an earlier point, honey is really good for hydrating the skin. Both honey and coconut oil help hydrate the skin without being harsh on the skin. Mix the two ingredients and apply it on your face. Leave it on for a few minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

4. For deep cleaning-

For a deep cleansing treatment at home, you will need baking soda and coconut oil. Baking soda is antibacterial and anti inflammatory. It deep cleans the pores, so that makes this a really good treatment for people who are prone to blackheads and acne. The coconut oil ensures that the baking soda reaches your skin deeply, because it would just melt into your skin.

5. For hyperpigmentation-

Mix a few teaspoons of coconut oil into turmeric powder and then add some milk to it. The lactic acid present in milk gently brightens the skin and with regular use gets rid of hyperpigmentation. Turmeric and coconut oil are both anti inflammatory in nature.

6. For bright, plump skin-

You will need some coconut oil and a few vitamin E capsules for this treatment. Vitamin e is really good for the skin. In fact you can see several products in the markets that contain vitamin e. pierce the vitamin e pills and mix them into some coconut oil. Apply this all over your face and leave it on for ten to fifteen minutes. Vitamin E helps to hydrate the skin and reduces the effects of harmful free radicals in the skin, hence preventing early signs of ageing and getting rid of age spots. It also helps keep the skin bright and supple if used as a night time mask.

7. For ageing skin-

For skin that is ageing, you will need coconut oil and rosehip oil. You can either use this as a serum or a mask. Some people do not like the feel of oil on their face while the sleep. For those people, it is best to use this as a mask. Add a few drops of rosehip oil to coconut oil and apply to your face. Wipe it off using a tissue paper after an hour. Rosehip oil is really good for reducing the impact of free radicals that slow down collagen production in the skin. It is also great for cell regeneration. Rosehip oil should ideally be used with a carrier oil like coconut oil, to dilute its strength.