Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Say Goodbye To Dark Skin Down There

By

Dark vagina is a major concern for most of the women out there. Uneven tone on skin is a common issue that we face. For improving our skin tone on our face we have several remedies. But did you know there are also several remedies for brightening the skin "down there"? Yes, this article will give you a complete guide on how to brighten the skin near the vaginal area.

There are several reasons that cause irritation and infection in the vaginal area. These may be due to menstruation, antibiotics, sanitary pads and also due to too much of sugar intake in your diet. Also, it can occur due to change in climate.

how to brighten skin on vagina

Whatever the reason be, it surely needs some home remedies. Since the skin around the vaginal area is sensitive in nature, it is recommended to use homemade remedies for this, rather than going for any ready-made products.

So, here we present some effective homemade vaginal washes that you can try easily at home to make your skin look brighter.

Lemon

Ingredients:

  • 2 lemons
  • Cotton pad

Steps to follow:

1. For this process, you will need two lemons and their juice.
2. Next, using a cotton pad, apply this on your darkened skin. If applying around your bikini line, please ensure the area is clean or it will start burning.

You can apply lime juice and leave it for up to 10-15 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Curd

Curd, too, works to whiten the dark private area. You have to count on curd as a mask.

Ingredient:

  • 1 cup of curd

Steps to follow:

1. Pass the curd through a strainer and let all the extra water come out.
2. Next, spread and massage the curd all over your dark and private skin.
3. Let it dry for 15-20 minutes, before you wash it off with tepid water.

Sandalwood Paste

Sandalwood paste is a 100% natural and healthy dark private skin whitener.

Ingredients:

  • Sandalwood powder
  • Rose water

Steps to follow:

1. Mix sandalwood powder in rose water. Ensure it's a thin mixture.
2. Apply this all over your dark skin; when dry, wash it off with tepid water.

This sandalwood paste remedy for dark private body parts is little time consuming.

Egg White

One of the little stinky yet quick remedies for dark private skin is egg. You have to use only the egg white.

Ingredient:

  • Egg white

Steps to follow:

1. Beat the egg white to a froth and then apply all over your dark private skin.
2. This might be little stinky but the results are certain.
3. When the egg white dries, wash it off with cold water.

Almond And Milk

Though a little time-consuming, the almond and milk remedy for dark private skin works wonders.

Ingredients:

  • Milk
  • Almond powder

Steps to follow:

1. In two tablespoons of raw cold milk, add two teaspoons of almond powder and make a white coloured thick paste.
2. Coat your dark private skin with this paste.
3. Wait for 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Tomatoes

One of the easiest remedies for dark private skin at home is tomatoes.

Ingredient:

  • 1 tomato

Steps to follow:

1. Get a fresh tomato from the kitchen and cut into halves.
2. Rub one half on your dark skin till the tomato dries off.
3. Wash with cold water.

Orange Peel

Ingredients:

  • Orange peel powder
  • Milk

Steps to follow:

1. Take a tbsp of orange peel powder in a bowl.
2. Add some raw milk into it and mix everything well.
3. Apply this paste near the vagina and leave it on for 20 minutes.
4. Rinse it off in normal water.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Say Goodbye To Dark Skin Down There
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: skin care vagina remedies diy
    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue