Say Goodbye To Dark Skin Down There

Dark vagina is a major concern for most of the women out there. Uneven tone on skin is a common issue that we face. For improving our skin tone on our face we have several remedies. But did you know there are also several remedies for brightening the skin "down there"? Yes, this article will give you a complete guide on how to brighten the skin near the vaginal area.

There are several reasons that cause irritation and infection in the vaginal area. These may be due to menstruation, antibiotics, sanitary pads and also due to too much of sugar intake in your diet. Also, it can occur due to change in climate.

Whatever the reason be, it surely needs some home remedies. Since the skin around the vaginal area is sensitive in nature, it is recommended to use homemade remedies for this, rather than going for any ready-made products.

So, here we present some effective homemade vaginal washes that you can try easily at home to make your skin look brighter.

Lemon

Ingredients:

2 lemons

Cotton pad

Steps to follow:

1. For this process, you will need two lemons and their juice.

2. Next, using a cotton pad, apply this on your darkened skin. If applying around your bikini line, please ensure the area is clean or it will start burning.

You can apply lime juice and leave it for up to 10-15 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Curd

Curd, too, works to whiten the dark private area. You have to count on curd as a mask.

Ingredient:

1 cup of curd

Steps to follow:

1. Pass the curd through a strainer and let all the extra water come out.

2. Next, spread and massage the curd all over your dark and private skin.

3. Let it dry for 15-20 minutes, before you wash it off with tepid water.

Sandalwood Paste

Sandalwood paste is a 100% natural and healthy dark private skin whitener.

Ingredients:

Sandalwood powder

Rose water

Steps to follow:

1. Mix sandalwood powder in rose water. Ensure it's a thin mixture.

2. Apply this all over your dark skin; when dry, wash it off with tepid water.

This sandalwood paste remedy for dark private body parts is little time consuming.

Egg White

One of the little stinky yet quick remedies for dark private skin is egg. You have to use only the egg white.

Ingredient:

Egg white

Steps to follow:

1. Beat the egg white to a froth and then apply all over your dark private skin.

2. This might be little stinky but the results are certain.

3. When the egg white dries, wash it off with cold water.

Almond And Milk

Though a little time-consuming, the almond and milk remedy for dark private skin works wonders.

Ingredients:

Milk

Almond powder

Steps to follow:

1. In two tablespoons of raw cold milk, add two teaspoons of almond powder and make a white coloured thick paste.

2. Coat your dark private skin with this paste.

3. Wait for 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Tomatoes

One of the easiest remedies for dark private skin at home is tomatoes.

Ingredient:

1 tomato

Steps to follow:

1. Get a fresh tomato from the kitchen and cut into halves.

2. Rub one half on your dark skin till the tomato dries off.

3. Wash with cold water.

Orange Peel

Ingredients:

Orange peel powder

Milk

Steps to follow:

1. Take a tbsp of orange peel powder in a bowl.

2. Add some raw milk into it and mix everything well.

3. Apply this paste near the vagina and leave it on for 20 minutes.

4. Rinse it off in normal water.