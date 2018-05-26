Say Goodbye To Cheek Fat In 10 Days

Are you embarrassed of having chubby cheeks? Then, you are at the right place, if you want to know how to reduce cheek fat!

Maintaining a healthy, beautiful and young-looking skin is essential these days; but due to certain factors like environmental pollutants, exposure to sun's harmful UV rays, usage of chemical products, improper diet, etc, it can make your skin dull.

There are numerous treatments and creams that claim to eliminate cheek fat and help you get toned cheeks. These treatments come at a price and may cause side effects.

Thankfully, there are various natural ways that can reduce a considerable amount of cheek fat and also firm your facial muscles. These ways might seem unconventional, but they are 100% safe and easy to do, and unlike the diet and pricey treatments, these natural ways won't cost you at all.

So, let us see some home remedies to reduce cheek fate instantly in 10 days.

Hot Towel Treatment

Steam reduces face fat. Hot towel treatment produces sweat on the skin, which leads the face fat to reduce. It also helps in rejuvenating and tightening the skin.

First, boil some water in a pan. Allow it to cool down a little. Now, take a towel and dip it in the warm water. Squeeze the water and press it on your cheeks. Repeat it for 3-4 times for faster results. It would be better if you do this before going to sleep.

Turmeric

Turmeric is an age-old remedy for several skin-related issues. It has antibacterial properties that help in keeping the skin free of any inflammation.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp gram flour

How To Use:

Mix together 1 teaspoon turmeric and 1 tbsp of yogurt and gram flour each in a bowl. Mix them well, so that there are no lumps formed. Add some more yogurt if you feel the pack is too tight. Now, apply this thick paste on the cheek area.

Leave the paste to dry for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in normal water and pat dry. Repeat this remedy twice a week to see the difference. Also, make sure that you do not use too much of turmeric because it will give your skin a yellow tint.

Glycerin

Glycerin helps in keeping the skin moisturised. It plays an important role in maintaining the elasticity of the skin.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp glycerin

½ teaspoon salt

How To Use

In a bowl, mix together glycerin and salt and stir well. Apply this solution on your face with the help of a cotton pad. Make sure that you cover your cheek, chin and neck area with the solution. Leave it on for at least 20 minutes, so that your skin absorbs it. Later, rinse in off in cold water. Repeat this remedy 3-4 times in a week to loosen face fat.

Milk

Milk helps in toning and brightening the skin. It helps in maintaining the elasticity of the skin.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp milk

1 teaspoon honey

How To Use:

Mix together 1 tbsp of milk and 1 teaspoon honey. Apply this on clean face and neck. Now, gently massage this on your skin in a circular motion. Wait for 10 minutes and rinse it off in lukewarm water. This will help you to get rid of double chin. Repeat this at least twice a week to see faster results.

Egg

Rich in proteins and albumin, egg white has skin toning properties. It also helps in improving the resilience of the skin.

Ingredients:

2 egg whites

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp honey

How To Use:

Blend 2 egg whites in a bowl. Add 1 tbsp each of milk, honey and lemon juice. Mix all the ingredients well. Now, apply this mask on your face and neck area. Let it stay for at least half an hour. Finally, wash it off in lukewarm water and pat dry. You can use this remedy every day for faster and better results.